Denzel Washington explains we’ve all been saying his name wrong — because of his mom

By Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – According to Denzel Washington, we’ve all been saying his name wrong – sort of.

The Academy Award-winning actor stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday to promote his latest film, “Highest 2 Lowest.” Washington’s revelation about the pronunciation of his name came when the friendly chat turned to the actor’s love of football and the Dallas Cowboys.

“Who was your favorite player back then?” Kimmel asked after Washington shared how he came to be a Cowboys fan.

“Anybody Black,” Washington replied, before explaining he was specifically a fan of running backs because that was the position he used to play.

Kimmel then pointed out that “there are currently four players named Denzel in the NFL” even though “there weren’t that many” before Washington won his first Oscar in 1990 for his role in “Glory.”

“And this is how you know they named themselves after me,” said Washington. “Because my name is not pronounced Den-zelle. My name is pronounced Denzle. I’m Denzel Jr. My father is Denzel Hayes Washington Sr.”

Washington explained that when his mother would call for “Denzel” (Denzle), both he and his father would show up to answer. Because of this, she one day pointed to Washington and said “from now on, you’re Denzel (Den-zelle).” And that’s why Washington’s name is pronounced the way it is now.

After the explanation, Kimmel went back to listing common names among football players before Washington’s breakout.

“Highest 2 Lowest” marks the fifth collaboration between Washington and filmmaker Spike Lee. In the film, a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s “High and Low,” Washington portrays a music mogul who is targeted for a ransom demand. The crime thriller hits Apple TV+ on Friday.