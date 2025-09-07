NFL locals: Cam Ward struggles in debut against vaunted Denver defense

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

The NFL’s top defense gave Cam Ward (WSU) a rude welcome to the league.

The Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, showed a few encouraging flashes. But the Denver Broncos, who finished last season as the NFL’s most formidable defensive team, mostly made it an uncomfortable pro debut for Ward.

Ward completed 12 of 28 passes for 112 yards and absorbed six sacks during the Titans’ 20-12 loss to the Broncos on Sunday afternoon in Denver.

Ward, the former Cougars star (2022-23) who finished his collegiate career at Miami, exhibited some of the improvisational skills and arm talent that made him a national notable and coveted prospect coming out of college, but he struggled to find a rhythm and didn’t have much time to create plays against Denver’s stacked defense.

Ward failed to throw a touchdown pass, lost a fumble late in the game and finished with a 7.4 QBR as the Titans were held to 133 total yards. Tennessee was kept off the scoreboard from the 11:56 mark of the third quarter to the final whistle.

The Broncos’ defensive front pressured Ward constantly, and the QB held on to the ball for too long on a couple of occasions. Trailing 13-12 early in the fourth quarter, the Titans were gifted a scoring opportunity when they recovered a muffed punt deep in Denver territory, But Tennessee failed to score on the possession after Ward took back-to-back sacks, knocking the Titans out of field-goal range.

On a fourth-and-10 during the Titans’ final drive, Ward took a sack while trying to pass and lost the ball, which was recovered by Denver to seal the win. Ward wasn’t helped on the possession by his receivers, who dropped back-to-back passes that would have resulted in first downs.

Ward did exhibit a few positive signs, however. Early in the game, he evaded a defender on a third-and-long and scrambled forward, only to sidearm a pass out to Tony Pollard for a 29-yard gain. That was the Titans’ longest play of the game, and that one play resulted in a bigger gain than any of Tennessee’s full possessions. The Titans scored a field goal on Ward’s first series. Another notable play came early in the fourth, with the Titans backed up against their own end zone. Ward escaped pressure and scrambled right, then fired a pass back across his body to Calvin Ridley for a 13-yard gain.

• Jalen Thompson (WSU), a starting safety for Arizona, made eight tackles while playing every defensive snap for the Cardinals in a 20-13 win over New Orleans.

Thompson and fellow Arizona safety Budda Baker teamed up to save the game for Arizona. With the Saints in the red zone, the Cardinals defensive duo forced a critical incompletion with about 10 seconds to play, dislodging the ball from Saints receiver Juwan Johnson in the end zone on a third-down pass.

• Samson Ebukam (EWU), coming off an Achilles injury that sidelined him for all of the 2024 season, had a strong return. The defensive end was one of the top performers for the Indianapolis Colts’ defense, recording one sack and three quarterback hits during the team’s 33-8 win over Miami.

• Frankie Luvu (WSU), an All-Pro linebacker for Washington, finished second on the team with seven total tackles as the Commanders spoiled Russell Wilson’s New York debut, beating the Giants 21-6.

Washington’s defense, headlined by Luvu, held the former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback to 168 yards and no touchdowns on 17 of 37 passing.

• Kaden Elliss (Idaho) totaled five tackles and one pass deflection for the Atlanta Falcons during a 23-20 loss to Tampa Bay. The starting linebacker was playing his first game as an Atlanta team captain.

• Christian Elliss (Idaho), now a fulltime starter at inside linebacker for the New England Patriots, had a team-high eight tackles during a 20-13 loss to Las Vegas. Elliss started five games for the Patriots last year, but it seems he’s locked in as one of New England’s two starting linebackers for this season.

Kyle Williams (WSU), a rookie receiver with the New England Patriots, made one reception for 12 yards during his NFL debut. Williams’ catch got New England in field-goal range with 35 seconds to play. The Patriots converted a field goal to cut the deficit to seven points, but their ensuing onside kick was unsuccessful.

• Chau Smith-Wade (WSU), a cornerback for the Carolina Panthers, saw some time off the bench during the team’s 26-10 loss to Jacksonville. Smith-Wade logged one tackle.

• Daniel Ekuale (WSU), a defensive tackle for Pittsburgh, saw extensive snaps off the bench and tallied one tackle during a 34-32 win over the New York Jets.

• Cooper Kupp (EWU), an NFL veteran at receiver, had an underwhelming debut for the Seattle Seahawks, finishing with two catches for 15 yards during a 17-13 loss to San Francisco.

• Ryan Rehkow (Central Valley), the Cincinnati Bengals’ punter, averaged 52.7 yards on six punts during a 17-16 win over Cleveland.

Rehkow, a BYU graduate, had a perfect punt with under 30 seconds remaining in the game, pinning the Browns at their own 1-yard line to effectively seal the win.