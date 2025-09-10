Bronze plaques stolen from two historic Spokane bridges, nearly sold on Facebook, recovered

Antique bronze plaques stolen from two Spokane bridges were recovered by Spokane police after they were spotted being sold on Facebook, according to local officials.

No charges have been filed, and it is not immediately clear if the person attempting to sell the plaques knew they were stolen, according to a police report. The man who attempted to sell the plaques “has been collecting and selling odds and ends for many years,” and insisted he didn’t know they were stolen, the report states.

The two bridge plaques, stolen from the Latah Bridge and the Marne Bridge, commemorate the erection of each bridge in 1913 and 1920 respectively. The Marne Bridge commemorates a battle in World War I, and is Riverside Avenue’s path over Latah Creek. The Latah Bridge, which carries Sunset Boulevard over Latah Creek, is just to the south .

Both bronzes were recovered and returned to the Spokane Streets Department, and the Spokane Historic Preservation Office will arrange to have them reinstalled.

Editor’s note: This story was updated on Sept. 11, 2025 to correct information about the Marne Bridge. The Marne Bridge carries Riverside Avenue over Latah Creek. The incorrect street name was listed in an earlier version of this story because of an editor’s error.