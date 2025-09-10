Concert review: Wyatt Flores, with Brudi Brothers, left this music writer saying ‘Please Don’t Go’

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Among the rolling harvest hills of the Palouse and the anticipation of homecoming football, Wyatt Flores brought a taste of Oklahoma to the Washington State University practice field on Friday night.

Like many since his viral hit “Please Don’t Go” was released in 2022, I have been very high on Flores’ sound for a few years now. From his time releasing a slew of singles to a couple EPs to his debut full-length album last year, it seems like he can do no wrong. I put him on my most underrated records of 2024 list for good reason.

Flores’ voice full of soft grit meshes with more raw production and lyrical honesty to create this undeniable end product that the radio may not always appreciate, but remains incredibly impactful, nonetheless. It’s why Flores’ acoustic sound found him so much success to begin with – he is living proof that the narrative-based storytelling this genre was built upon doesn’t need over-production and country buzzwords to strike a chord within the listener.

I can safely say everything that makes Flores and his sound so great translates completely in his live performance. I will immediately give him credit by saying he sounds great; strikingly similar to his studio recordings.

Flores offers a great sense of energy and stage presence. He’s not afraid to tell a random anecdote before diving into an emotionally charged song like “I Believe in God” or his stellar cover of the Fray’s “How to Save a Life.” It’s obvious he’s just here to have a good time and put on a show – plus he repped a WSU jersey on stage, so I must give him points there.

I must also give the entire band their due because they tore the house down, especially the long wails and quick pace of the fiddle and keys/organ. Many of Flores’ songs feature intoxicating build-ups, and they translated live just as well.

Prior to Flores providing one of, if not the best live performance I’ve witnessed this year, Washington’s own busking trio the Brudi Brothers opened up with a raw set of their own. The three brothers perform with an upright bass, two classic resonator guitars, the harmonica and irresistible harmonies.

With little room for error, I can only describe the Brudi Brothers and their performance as completely honest. There’s no room to hide in their old-school, open sound.

From their story-telling tunes to their comical viral hit “Me More Cowboy Than You” to their absolutely haunting version of “House of the Rising Sun,” I couldn’t help but be infatuated with their performance. They’re the real deal, cut from the cloth of the unforgiving busking scene with talent you simply cannot fake.

Both brought different flares of authenticity, whether the more outright country/Americana of Flores or the bluesy folk of the Brudi Brothers, to Pullman. At the risk of sounding haughty, I don’t think the crowd necessarily understood just how good both performers were, especially the Brudi Brothers. The trio was difficult to hear over the conversations at times, in which I could overhear some audience members consider them “boring” and “too slow.”

Now obviously it is perfectly fine to simply not like something, but if you’re going to buy cowboy boots that will never be worn in purely to assimilate to a country-based concert, shouldn’t you at least give some of the origins of this overall sound a decent shot? I mean the Brudi Brothers literally performed “Me More Cowboy Than You,” which pokes fun at the attempt-to-be-blue-collar discourse; is the irony not somewhat palpable?

I digress, both Flores and the Brudi Brothers provided what will probably go down as my personal favorite show of the year. I cannot praise them enough. Do yourself a favor and give their music a shot.