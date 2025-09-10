Four-star shooting guard Herly Brutus names Gonzaga as one of six finalists

Herly Brutus named Gonzaga one of his six finalists roughly a month before the four-star shooting guard/wing is set to travel to Spokane for an official visit.

Brutus, a 6-foot-5 prospect who currently plays at The Villages Charter in Florida, told On3.com he’s still considering Gonzaga, LSU, South Florida, Kansas State, Utah and Saint Louis.

The No. 87 rated player in the recruiting class of 2026, Brutus is one of two prospects scheduled to visit Gonzaga during Kraziness in the Kennel, which will take place Oct. 4 at McCarthey Athletic Center. Four-star center Sam Funches will also be on campus during the program’s annual preseason showcase.

“A history with being a winning culture and development,” Brutus told On3.com’s Joe Tipton of Gonzaga. “I want to win a national championship and I play to win.”

Among Brutus’ finalists, Gonzaga is the only one to have qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Brutus has already visited Saint Louis and will travel to two of his other finalists, Utah (Sept. 19-21) and Kansas State (Sept. 25-27), before taking his first visit in October to Gonzaga. The Florida native is also visiting USF (Oct. 23-25) before the college basketball season begins.

Before narrowing his list down to six schools, Brutus was also considering offers from Houston, Penn State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Dayton, Maryland and others.

In addition to being the No. 87 overall rated player in his class, Brutus is considered the 25th-rated shooting guard and 13th-rated prospect in the state of Florida.

The Zags have made in-roads with a handful of players in the 2026 class, aside from Funches and Brutus. Others who’ve scheduled upcoming recruiting visits of hinted at plans to visit GU’s campus include four-star small forward Ethan Harris, five-star small forward Baba Oladotun, four-star small forward Cameron Holmes and five-star combo guard Tyran Stokes.

Harris, Brutus, Funches and Holmes have all trimmed down their recruiting lists in recent months, each naming Gonzaga as a finalist.