This day in history: Rags named top mutt, Marian Meyer top baby at 1925 Spokane fair. Convicted bomber set to face more trials

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Ricky Anthony Young, 23, was convicted in July 1975 for murdering a Pasco judge with a mail bomb, but now he faced even more time in courtrooms.

He was slated for a federal trial on charges of possessing a bomb that damaged a Benton County deputy sheriff’s car. He also faced assault charges after an alleged jailbreak attempt in the spring.

Meanwhile, a judge rejected Young’s lawyer’s attempt to require all of the jurors who convicted him of first degree murder “to testify about their preconceived notions.”

The attorney alleged that at least one juror had remarked before the trial that Young was “obviously guilty.” The judge said that the defense request amounted to “harassment” of the jurors.

From 1925: “Rags” was crowned the winner of the first Mutt Dog Show at the Spokane Interstate Fair.

“Some dog,” said Spokane Mayor Charles Fleming, as he presented owner Bud Riley with at the Grand Champion cup. “You got a real pooch there, Bud.”

Elsewhere at a the Interstate Fair, Marian Meyer, a two-month-old, was crowned the 1925 Grand Prize Baby of the Inland Empire.

“The baby was the only one grading 100 percent, the first in two years, out of the 459 entered in the show,” said the Chronicle.

The babies were judged by a panel of doctors, assisted by “nearly a dozen women.”

Also on this day

1939: Canada declares war on Germany.

1984: First “Jeopardy!” episode airs with Alex Trebek as host.