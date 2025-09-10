State board allows beer and wine sales at WSU’s Martin Stadium

Washington State University will sell beer and wine during Cougar football games at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium this season, following approval by the state Cannabis and Liquor Board on Wednesday.

Under the pilot policy, beer and wine sales will be allowed throughout the stadium, though alcohol will be prohibited in the student section. Concession stands will not sell more than two beverages per customer during each transaction, and will check IDs to ensure fans are old enough to purchase alcohol. The board voted 2-0 to loosen alcohol sales within the stadium. One member was absent.

Beer and wine will be sold in clear cups that are “different-sized and colored containers from those that contain nonalcoholic beverages.”

Fans who purchase alcohol will not be allowed to exit and re-enter the stadium to prevent overconsumption outside of the stadium gates. The project also will eliminate Hollingbery Fieldhouse as a pregame alcohol service area.

Alcohol sales and consumption at Rogers Field will also end once a game begins, and alcohol will not be allowed to be transferred between Rogers Field and Gesa Field.

Security also will be increased at entry points to monitor for open containers of alcohol and visibly intoxicated fans. The security and staff to guest ratio will be increased to 1 to 45.

Alcohol sales will be allowed at 16 “fixed and portable” locations inside the general admission area of Martin Stadium.

Alcohol sales were previously allowed outside of the stadium prior to game time and in certain club and suite locations during the game.

As part of the application process, Aramark provided incident report data from last season and letters of support from the university administration, campus police and the Pullman Police Department.

In a letter of support, Leslie Brunelli, executive vice president for finance and administration, wrote that “extensive research indicates we can create a safer environment for all WSU fans by executing the requested operational program.”

“Implementing the requested program will eliminate a full tailgate area, disallow in and out access to the stadium, and provide better monitoring of alcohol consumption throughout the venue,” Brunelli wrote.

Gary Jenkins, chief of the Washington State University Police Department, wrote in a letter of support that the agency will “be monitoring all incidents that occur at the stadium throughout the season.”

“We will communicate issues and concerns with WSU Athletics and Aramark after each game and conduct a full debrief of the pilot program with all data points upon the completion of game 6,” Jenkins wrote.

According to the 2024 incident report, Martin Stadium reported 39 ejections due to alcohol during six home games in the 2024 schedule. The report also indicates that 52 fans received alcohol-related warnings during the season.

Once a rarity, Washington State University joins an increasing number of schools that allow liquor sales during home games. According to a 2023 study by the Associated Press, 80% of Power Five schools allowed liquor sales in their stadiums during home games.

The University of Washington began allowing beer and wine sales inside Husky Stadium during football games in the 2021 season.

Board Chair Jim Vollendroff, who supported the proposal, said during Wednesday’s meeting that “we’ve seen from other collegiate facilities in our state, and across the country, that when done responsibly, alcohol service can be managed in a way that enhances the fan experience without compromising health and safety.”

“I expect that we will hold the institution and Aramark to the high standards that we heard today,” Vollendroff said. “Conducting a pilot gives us a structure period to evaluate: Are the safeguards effective? Are incidents increasing? And are things being managed well? And this feedback will guide further decisions about whether we should continue, expand, revise or make permanent this pilot.”