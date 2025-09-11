2025 Fall Preps Preview: Slowpitch softball capsules for Greater Spokane League

Capsules for the 2025 Greater Spokane League slowpitch teams.

In alphabetical order. Records and standings from 2024 season.

GSL 4A/3A/2A

Central Valley (11-10, 8-5, seventh): The Bears should be a sound defensive team, with plenty of team speed in the outfield, according to 19-year coach Joe Stanton. CV is led by first-team all-league centerfielder Ella Bendele, who will play fastpitch at College of Southern Idaho next year.

Cheney (2-13, 2-11, 12th): Did not respond to S-R questionnaire.

Deer Park (6-11, 5-8, ninth): The Stags are young but experienced, with six starters back from last year’s team. Eighth-year coach Dana Shaw said the sport is still growing at the school, since the program started two years ago when Deer Park joined the GSL. But a majority of the JV fastpitch players have bought in. “It helps those kids get a bunch of extra work that helps them compete in the spring,” Shaw said.

East Valley (4-11, 4-9, 10th): Senior 3B Jocelyn “JC” Weger leads six returning starters for second-year coach Justin Sinn. “With a decent returning core, we are looking to be competitive in the league and hopefully improve on our record from last season,” Sinn said. Other key seniors are OF/1B Dakota Morris, SS/2B Samantha Halvorson and OF/2B Riley Killarzoac.

Ferris (11-8, 8-5, sixth): Seniors Jadyn Hatchitt and Maggie Singleton return after injuries cut last season short. Coach Linda Bushinski brings back nine letterwinners but just three starters. “We have some potential at the bat and defense is coming along,” she said. “To be competitive we will need to be consistent and play as a team.”

Gonzaga Prep (1-16, 1-12, 13th): Nine letterwinners and seven starters return for coach Katie Rowe’s first season at the helm. Senior infielder Nenah Ainsworth and sophomore Sophia Gum (P) and Abrihet Epps (INF) will lead. “Our starting lineup will have five seniors compared to none last season,” Rowe said. “Game experience will be a key strength for our program this season.”

Lewis and Clark (10-10, 6-7, eighth): Sixth-year coach Jason Wederspahn has 10 letterwinners and eight starters back, including seniors Vienna Klein and Izzy Heister, and juniors Beibhinn and Rhiannon Kilgore. “Veteran leadership and experience now should take big jumps with hopes of pushing deep for a playoff run after narrowly missing state last year,” Wederspahn said.

Mead (16-5, 10-3, fourth): The Panthers were second at state last year, dropping the title game to four-time consecutive champion Chiawana 5-4. Six starters return from that team for ninth-year coach Tiffany Casedy, who has 10 seniors including Mia Martin, Hope Murdock and Jaycee Coffield, who was a first-team all-league selection. “Our strength will be in our age and understanding of what it takes to get back to state,” Casedy said. “This senior group has been to state two times in their last three years.”

Mt. Spokane (21-0, 13-0, first): The defending State 3A champions bring back 11 letterwinners and nine starters and will look to add another state trophy to their four titles since 2018. “We return a strong core from last year’s team. They’ve had success and they are still hungry to prepare and improve,” coach Carl Adams said.

North Central (0-15, 0-13, 14th): Two fastpitch players – senior Sydney Englert and junior Akiala Luna – are out for slowpitch for the first time. Coach Ashely Bartels thinks the team “looks stronger this year, with a better focus on fundamentals.” There are eight letterwinners and six starters back.

Ridgeline (14-4, 11-2, second): Quincy Coder was first-team all-league pitcher last year and leads seven letterwinners and five starters back for fourth-year coach Lori Maupin. “With graduating a large group of our seniors last year, we will be on the more inexperienced side,” Maupin said.

Rogers (4-11, 3-10, 11th): “We basically return everyone but will have to replace our pitcher,” coach Cris Coffield said. Coffield expects hitting to be a strength while working on infield defense. Senior 1B Kaylani Davis and OFs Autumn Whitacre and Aubrey Brown will lead.

Shadle Park (14-7, 9-4, fifth): The Highlanders helped the GSL go 1-2-3 at the State 3A/2A tournament last year with a 16-4 win over Walla Walla in the third-place game. Eight letterwinners and six starters are back for veteran coach Scott Harmon, including seniors LaNiya Mawdsley-Cabrera, Bethany Rinas, Mackenzie Duncan and Maddie Mann. “Hopefully we continue to grow our numbers and talent in the program,” Harmon said.

University (17-5, 11-2, second): The Titans were second in league and second in state to Mt. Spokane last season, and they have 10 letterwinners and seven starters back. Among the returners are senior first-team all-league Claire Wilkerson and second-team 2B Grace Schneider. “We have a veteran group of girls that play a lot of softball,” coach Jon Schuh said. “Defense will be a key as we will need to improve from last season.”