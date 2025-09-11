Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zachary T. Lunsford and Rebecca M. Tschritter, both of Spokane Valley.

Jason M. La Pointe and Rebekah D. Clark, both of Deer Park.

Austin J. Russell and Cylee M. J. Scott, both of Spokane.

Marshon D. Jones, of Chehalis, Wash., and Ocean A. Jamieson, of Spokane.

Felipe J. Munoz and Kathryn E. Babb, both of Kissimmee, Fla.

Alan R. Lambert and Allie E. Burch, both of Spokane.

Alex M. Arana and Dora T. Ioane, both of Spokane.

Zachery A. Chavez and Mariah F. Novak, both of Spokane.

James P. Pivonka, of Medical Lake, and Hailey L. Salinas-Sanders, of Spokane.

Luke W. Potter Lutz and Anna R. Hainsworth, both of Spokane.

Jagger M. Mohr and Gracelynn M. Stimson, both of Medical Lake.

Kevin L. James, of Airway Heights, and Jazira Ssetuba, of Spokane.

Kevin E. Fleming and Jeni L. Fleming, both of Spokane.

Zackery N. Fromm and Samantha J. Willoughby, both of Spokane.

Charles W. Coomes and Thomas M. Kabel, both of Spokane.

Cody M. Hebrank and Taylor R. Lang, both of Spokane.

Justin D. Dennis and Ashley R. Hutchisson, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael J. Walker, of Arlington, Ore., and Jennifer M. Burda, of Spokane.

Ethan P. Griswold, of Post Falls, and Natalie T. Idler, of Spokane.

Brady M. Noel and Sophia L. Baughman, both of Spokane.

Manuel Banda and Claudia G. Ixta, both of Spokane Valley.

Rodney F. Tomsha and Diana A. Cuevas Raygosa, both of Spokane.

Uriah J. Duperault and Amy K. Joyce, both of Spokane.

Bradley A. Muniz, of Dalton Gardens, Idaho, and Karlee N. Gibson, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

H218 LLC v. Tara L. Jones, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Markaylup S. Parker, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties v. Amina Osman, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Nasra Gertrude, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Aurora Cavazos, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Tristan Anderson, restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Ashley Maravilla, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Nicole Smith, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Doniell C. Cushman, money claimed owed.

Miguel A. Schmitz, MD v. Providence Health and Services-Wash., complaint for damages, injunctive relief and declaratory relief.

Brett Deboer v. Merit Electric of Spokane inc., complaint and demand for jury trial.

Marzjana Steuer v. Audri’s Attic LLC, Audri Crawford and Molly Cole, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lord, Erik and Brittany

Patterson, Tevin and Flora

Ocasio, Angelina and Bermudez, Goerin, Jr.

Nickolaus, Gianna H. and Stevic, Joshua

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Ryan S. Oglesbee, 36; $700 restitution, 223 days in jail with credit given for 223 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Boone H. Hietala, 21; $700 restitution, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Matthew W. L. Woods, 37; $15 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation and second-degree theft.

Felipe J. Ruiz, also known as Estevan L. Ruiz, 48; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

James Hopkins, 38; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Shane M. Parks, 35; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of forgery, two counts of second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft.

Andrew J. Holstad, 39; 190 days in jail with credit given for 190 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Jacob L. Baker, 28; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Gena R. Belger, 47; 16 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Shamil A. Blaisdell, 30; 84 days in jail, third-degree theft and two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Brandy L. Burnette, 27; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jamaal K. Walker Carter, 33; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jayce D. Falkner, 37; three days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Steven T. Ritchie, 63; 13 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Kevin R. Brown, 44; 87 days in jail with credit given for 87 days served, 24 months of probation, harassment.

Kyree L. Hanson, 30; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Robert H. Royse, 44; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Terrence L. Smith, 44; $1,245.50 fine, 90 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Connor P. L. Stolz, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.

Ricardo A. Weston, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months of probation, fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Patrick Johnson

Joshua W. Counts, 37; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 12 months of probation, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Russell M. Hansen, 53; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Dillon D. Beaver, 30; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kyle C. F. Weston, 38; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.