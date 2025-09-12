The pick: Why Washington State will beat North Texas

DALLAS – When the Washington State bus rolls up to DATCU Stadium on Saturday, the site of WSU’s road test against North Texas, the visitors would be wise to stay hydrated.

Kickoff temperatures are slated to reach the low 90s, making this the hottest game the Cougars have played in some time, and that’s not counting the few ticks the turf will add. Outside of that, WSU will have to wrangle North Texas’ frenetic tempo on offense, plus its playmakers on defense.

The Cougs have had easier games lined up. But here’s predicting the biggest challenge they face on the field will not come from the Mean Green. It will come from the heat.

WSU’s defense has been operating at a blistering pace, limiting its first two opponents of the season to a combined 166 passing yards. And this week, the Cougars are getting veteran safety Cale Reeder back from injury, as confirmed by coach Jimmy Rogers and Reeder himself in a social media post on Friday. A defense already having its way will add another fang to its maw.

That will likely prove too much for North Texas, even with former WSU OC Eric Morris at the helm and quarterback Drew Mestemaker at the controls of the offense. Add in the Cougars’ pass rush, which revved to life last week, and Mestemaker will have to make plays he hasn’t in his young career.

WSU’s offense might play perfectly – penalties have plagued the unit, which has led to several inopportune three-and-outs, and that’s all been at home – but it won’t need to on Saturday. Leave the rest of the work to the Cougars’ defense.

The pick: WSU 23, North Texas 20