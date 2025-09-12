This day in history: One very specific line of work was causing a housing crisis in the Tri-Cities

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Tri-Cities were facing a housing crisis as 22,500 workers poured in for Hanford reactor construction.

Even the early arrivals were finding no place to stay. One family from Ohio looked for a house for three months. They finally “gave up and bought a trailer.”

But every spot in every trailer court was full. They finally found a temporary one.

Other workers were resorting to motel rooms.

“This is a boom town and the people here are just not ready for it,” the Ohio man said.

From 1925: One man was shot and two arrested following a raid in Freeman on one of the region’s largest moonshine stills. Agents confiscated about 90 gallons of finished liquor.

Several lookouts fled into the woods upon the officers’ approach, but three men were arrested. One of them, Harry Edland, broke away from the officers and ran into the brush. A deputy fired several shots at the fleeing man.

He got away, and officers didn’t think he had been hit. Yet later that morning, Edland “came staggering” into his sister’s home, a mile outside of Freeman, saying, “I’m shot, help me.”

She took Edland to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was treated for two serious gunshot wounds. He was reported to be “hovering between life and death.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1958: U.S. Supreme Court orders the all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, to integrate.