WSU Spokane Chancellor Daryll DeWald retires after 15 years at university

Spokane Chancellor Daryll DeWald is retiring from the Washington State University, just as classes start for the upcoming semester.

DeWald has served as chancellor of WSU’s Spokane campus since 2017 where he oversaw the launch of the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine inaugural medical students.

WSU President Elizabeth Cantwell said she is “deeply grateful for his vision and impact.”

The university administrator has a background in cellular biology research, having previously headed the biology department at Utah State University. DeWald first came to Washington State’s Pullman campus in 2011 as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. He later moved to the Spokane campus as a replacement for Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown, who was then chancellor.

In Spokane, he helped develop residencies in family medicine in partnership with Pullman Regional Hospital, internal medicine with Providence Everett, and pediatrics with Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane. During his tenure, research spending increased at the Spokane campus to a peak of $50 million in 2024.

According to the university, DeWald will take “research leave” through the end of the calendar year before retiring. Provost and Executive Vice President Chris Riley-Tillman will serve as interim leader over the Spokane campus while the university conducts a search for a new chancellor.