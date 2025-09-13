Prep roundup: Lauren Matthew scores two goals for West Valley; Grace Perry hammers 33 kills for Oakesdale
Roundup of Saturday’s nonleague girls soccer, slowpitch softball and volleyball from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Girls soccer
West Valley 5, Gonzaga Prep 0: Lauren Matthew scored two goals, both assisted by Kyia Silva, and the Eagles (3-0) defeated the visiting Bullpups (0–2). Kailey Willis, Jenna Howe and Claire Busse scored a goal apiece for West Valley.
Central Valley 2, North Central 1 (SO): The Bears (2-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-3) in a shootout.
Ridgeline 5, Eastmont 1: Quinn Mueller and Gianna Moriniti each scored and assisted one goal and the Falcons (3-2. 0-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (2-1). Alexia Espinoza scored one goal for Eastmont.
Brewster 3, Lakeside 2: Andrea Garcia scored the winning goal in the 80th minute and the Bears (1–1) defeated the visiting Eagles (0–2-1). Izzy Delzer scored the equalizer for Lakeside in 64th minute.
Lewis and Clark 2, Tahoma 0: Charlotte Dix and Ruby Shaw each scored one goal and the visiting Tigers (2-0) beat the Bears (1-1-1).
Mead 0, Wenatchee 0: The Mead Panthers (1–2-0) tied the visiting Wenatchee Panthers (2-0-1). Lillie Bowerman stopped five for Mead and Aly Adan had six saves for Wenatchee.
Slowpitch softball
Walla Walla 21, Central Valley 11 (5): Mady Oliveras and Ruby Sample each went 3-3 and two RBI and the Blue Devils (1-1) beat the visiting Bears (3-1) in the first game of a doubleheader. Ella Bendele went 3-3 with two doubles for Central Valley.
Central Valley 17, Walla Walla 15: Ella Bendele and Cora Donley each went 4-5 with four RBI and the visiting Bears (4-1) beat the Blue Devils (1-1) in the second game of a doubleheader. Addie Kuhn scored five runs on four hits, including two doubles, for Central Valley.
Volleyball
Oakesdale3, Noah Bay 1: Grace Perry hammered 17 kills and the visiting Nighthawks (3-0) beat the Red Devils (1-2).
Oadesdale 3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 1: Grace Perry had 16 kills and 19 blocks and the visiting Nighthawks (4-0) beat the Warriors (1-1).