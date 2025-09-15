Got a question about Spokane schools and parks’ $440 million tax ask? Bring it to an upcoming ‘old school-style town hall”

Officials from Spokane Public Schools and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department are hosting four town halls in different corners of the city to discuss their joint tax proposal bound for November ballots.

“Together Spokane” is hitting the road.

Architects and stakeholders of the joint tax campaign for Spokane Public Schools’ $200 million bond and the city Parks and Recreation department’s $240 million levy are convening at four separate town hall events in the northeast, northwest, central and southern areas of the city.

In each region, school and parks representatives will give residents a specific look at the plans for their neighborhood, should voters approve the ballot items in November, said school district spokesman Ryan Lancaster.

“There’s 200-plus projects in this proposal; we really wanted to zero-in on specific parts of town and what people may be interested in in that part of town,” Lancaster said.

The district will host the first road show at Rogers High School in northeast Spokane on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. The first portion of the town hall will include a presentation from Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard and Parks Director Garrett Jones, followed by an open period with information booths set up on specific projects or topics for attendees to peruse and ask questions about the bond and levy.

“The intent is to really showcase those specific projects that are right in their backyards,” Lancaster said.

For northeast Spokane, two such projects include a new trades high school to be built on the Spokane Community College campus and the renovation of a “mothballed” community college pool that would be used by both school kids and the general public via the parks department.

Other common grievances in the area that could be addressed by the bond and levy include a lack of tree cover in city parks and vandalism in park bathrooms, prompting their closure, Lancaster said.

Not unique to this tax measure, is the question of cost, always a frequent query, Lancaster said. School and Parks officials will address all this and more at their “old school-style town halls,” and Lancaster is hoping for a big turnout of curious residents.

“To me, it’s an opportunity to engage IRL,” Lancaster said, using internet slang for “In Real Life,” also the district’s slogan to get kids off their phones and in a school activity. “It’s almost a melding of our two big initiatives, to get people out and involved in the community, and of course our bond and levy initiative… we’re hoping to get people to engage face to face rather than just on social media.”