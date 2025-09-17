‘Pay Attention!’: Spirit Airlines pilot scolded for flying near Air Force One

By Caroline Hopkins Legaspi New York Times

“Get off the iPad” is a scolding you might expect to hear directed at a child on a flight – not at the pilot flying the plane.

But that stern directive was issued by an air traffic controller who repeatedly warned the pilot of a Spirit Airlines flight Tuesday morning that the commercial plane was flying too close to Air Force One, which was transporting President Donald Trump to the United Kingdom.

“Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right,” the air traffic controller can be heard telling Spirit Airlines flight 1300 around 10:20 a.m. Eastern time. The controller appears to repeat himself several times over the course of a few minutes, according to air traffic control audio on the site liveatc.net: “Pay attention, Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right. Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right now. Spirit Wings 1300, turn 20 degrees right immediately.”

The two planes were flying over Long Island, New York, at the time, data from tracking website Flightradar24 showed. The Spirit Airlines plane was about 11 miles away from Air Force One when the pilot began to turn the flight to deconflict its flight path from Air Force One. According to Flightradar24 data, the closest the two planes came was 8 miles apart, laterally.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration wrote in an email that “required separation was maintained between the aircraft.”

The air traffic controller went on to tell the pilot, “I’m sure you can see who it is” and “Keep an eye out for him. He’s white and blue,” referring to the exterior colors of the president’s aircraft.

The tone of the air traffic controller’s voice grew more exasperated as he apparently tried to get the distracted pilot’s attention. The audio escalated as the controller said, “I got to talk to you twice every time” and “Get off the iPad.”

The Spirit Airlines flight, NK1300, was transporting passengers from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Boston on Tuesday morning. Air Force One was transporting Trump from the aircraft’s base in Maryland to the United Kingdom for a two-day state visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Ian Petchenik, Flightradar24’s director of communications, said there might have been legitimate reasons the crew did not respond to the air traffic controller right away, including possible interference on the radio.

A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines wrote in an email that the passenger flight had landed uneventfully in Boston on Tuesday after it heeded the air traffic controller’s instructions.

”Safety is always our top priority,” the spokesperson said.

It was not clear whether the Spirit Airlines pilot was using an iPad while flying the plane, although pilots are permitted to use portable electronic devices to display aviation data like navigation charts, checklists and operating handbooks.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.