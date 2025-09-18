‘The scene is on fire’: Helicopter crashes in Washington state, rescue efforts underway

By Natalie Neysa Alund USA TODAY

Emergency responders are on the scene of a helicopter crash near a military base in Washington state, an official confirmed Thursday morning, Sept. 18.

“Joint Base Lewis-McChord confirms that a military helicopter crashed on the evening of Sept. 17 in a rural area near the installation,” according to a statement from the Pentagon. “The incident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. This remains a developing situation, and no additional details are available currently.”

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Saunders reported that the helicopter crashed near Summit Lake, located about 10 miles west of Olympia, the state capital. According to a dispatcher, the crash was reported at 8:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

It was not immediately known how many people were on board the aircraft or whether any casualties occurred.

‘The scene is on fire’

“The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and first responders are out with a confirmed helicopter crash near Summit Lake,” the sheriff said. “Deputies have located the crash site but have been unable to continue rescue efforts as the scene is on fire and is starting to overheat their footwear. Special operation rescue units are responding.”

The Federal Aviation Administration told USA TODAY the military is investigating the crash.

‘The military lost contact’

Late Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office reported deputies responded to “a possible helicopter crash near Joint Base Lewis–McChord.”

“We have been advised that the military lost contact with a helicopter in the area, and we are working closely with JBLM to deploy any resources needed to assist,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.