This day in history: A migrant family had to leave their motel after using a makeshift apparatus to help their newborn twins

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Frank Monta, a migrant farm worker who used “a handbook and two shoestrings to deliver his wife’s twins,” was being kicked out of his Sunnyside motel room.

The reason: He was heating baby bottles on a camp stove.

The motel owner said the room wasn’t vented for cooking and they could not stay unless they did away with “their makeshift kitchen.”

“How the hell are we supposed to warm the babies’ milk without a camp stove?” Monta reportedly said. “The manager knew we had it in here and he never said anything until it came out in the papers.”

So the Montas were packing their belongings into a “dilapidated station wagon” and planning to move to a new motel with a kitchenette.

They were picking apples to pay for the $52 weekly rent at the new motel.

From 1925: A committee for “Spokane Betterment” proposed the construction of “a large permanent log building in the form of a wigwam, as a meeting place for Indian congresses of the West.”

It would also be “a place in which Indian relics and frontier curios may be placed so the world may view them.”

“An attendant, in appropriate Indian costume, will be made caretaker and it will be his duty to guide visitors through the place,” the Chronicle reported.

It was envisioned as a major tourist draw.

In other news, the Spokane Daily Chronicle announced it was adding “one of the most thrilling stories ever told in a comic strip, ‘Little Orphan Annie.’ ”

Little Annie and Daddy Warbucks had already hit it big in New York papers, and now they were debuting in Spokane.