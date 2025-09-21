On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:15 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta MLB
6:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego OR St. Louis at San Fran. MLB
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Detroit at Baltimore ABC
Hockey, NHL preseason
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Montreal NHL
7 p.m.: Utah at Anaheim NHL
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: EFL: Millwall at Watford CBS Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Detroit at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change