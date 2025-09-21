The Dirt: Sandwich franchise to build first Spokane location

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Port of Subs, with four restaurants in Western Washington, could be coming to North Division Street in Spokane.

The Reno, Navada-based company proclaims itself as a hyper-fresh alternative to other sub shops.

Ben Pearson, who is in charge of expanding the company’s operations, expects the Port of Subs business model to be successful in Spokane.

“We bake our bread fresh in the restaurant everyday. We slice high quality meats and cheese to order right in front of the customer,” he said. “It’s going to be a huge success.”

Pearson recently submitted a permit application to the city of Spokane to allow the remodel of previous Firehouse Subs location at 7808 N. Division St.

“It’s funny: Everyday I’m here people are trying to come in and order,” he said. “I think the location is going to do very well.”

Near Grocery Outlet, Hobby Lobby and Michaels, the Port of Subs restaurant will be larger and nicer than others that may follow in Spokane. Additionally, walk-in coolers and storage areas will be large enough to support the operation of other locations.

Pearson, of Colville, said he plans 15 locations in the Inland Northwest region, including a half dozen in Spokane and Spokane Valley.

“As soon as we get going on construction, I’ll be looking for additional real estate and I’ll put together a finance plan for the next one,” he said.

20-unit apartment planned for South Hill

Plans have been submitted to the city of Spokane for a four-story residential building in the northwest area of the South Hill neighborhood, according to the city of Spokane records.

At 619 S. Cedar St., the location is just northeast of the intersection of Cedar Street and 7th Avenue.

A home that currently resides on the 0.2-acre lot will be demolished to make way for the development. The property was purchased by developers Anthony and Leah Bailey in July for about $265,000, according to Spokane County property records.

Plans were submitted as part of the predevelopment process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are sought.

The development calls for nine off-street parking stalls, a covered outdoor patio, and bike storage. The building will have a footprint of roughly 6,000 square feet, plans show.

Units will vary in size from 630 square feet to 1,410 square feet. Each will either have one bedroom and one bathroom, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, or three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plans show.

Peter Kanyer of Spokane-based Press Architecture submitted plans for the project. He could not be reached for comment last week.

Two fourplexes planned for East Central

Two vacant lots are each planned to host a two-story residential building, according to a commercial building permit application submitted to the city of Spokane.

At 1429 and 1441 E. First Ave., each property will feature identical apartment buildings.

Each unit will be roughly 1,100 square feet and feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plans show.

The estimated cost of construction is $300,000 for each building.

Spokane based Russel Page Architects submitted the application. The firm could not immediately be reached for comment last week.