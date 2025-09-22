Ransomware hack caused European airport delays, canceled flights

By Ryan Gallagher Bloomberg

A cyberattack that forced airlines to cancel and postpone flights at several major European airports was caused by ransomware that disrupted the software used to process passenger check-ins, according to a European cybersecurity agency.

The incident, which began on Friday, targeted a system called MUSE operated by Collins Aerospace. The platform underpins check-in, boarding and baggage systems for airlines worldwide. With kiosks and bag-drop machines offline, airports have been forced to rely on manual processing, slowing passenger flows.

The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, or ENISA, confirmed in a statement on Monday that the outage was “caused by a third-party ransomware incident.”

Ransomware is a kind of malicious software that hackers use to lock down a victim’s computer by encrypting its files. The hackers usually demand payment to unlock affected computers.

The attack affected major European transport hubs, including London Heathrow, Berlin Brandenburg Airport and Brussels airports over the weekend, resulting in dozens of canceled flights. Delays in London and Berlin had eased by Monday, but Brussels airport was still facing significant disruption.

Collins didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Its parent company, RTX, previously said it was working to regain “full functionality to our customers as quickly as possible.”

Ihsane Lekhli, a spokesperson for Brussels Airport, said that of 277 departing flights scheduled for Monday, 40 had been canceled, while 23 arriving flights were canceled. The airport was asking passengers to check-in online in advance, instead of checking in at the airport, where systems were still down.

“It is not yet clear when we will be able to switch back to the normal check-in and boarding system,” Lekhli added.

Disruptions have remained limited compared to Europe’s total daily air traffic, but the incident highlights the strain on airlines and airports when critical technology suppliers are disrupted, with recovery expected to remain uneven until Collins restores full service.

This year has seen a sharp increase in cyber threats against infrastructure and aviation. A June report by Thales SA, a French defense company, showed a 600% year-on-year increase in ransomware attacks in the aviation sector, with dozens of incidents affecting airlines, airports, navigation systems and services.