Spokane hosting water quality convention

Water quality professionals are flooding into Spokane this week to take part in a conference that will convene in multiple locations throughout downtown from Tuesday through Thursday.

The New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission is hosting its National Tanks Conference & Exposition. It’s one of 15 scheduled conventions in Spokane this year, according to a news release from Visit Spokane.

The commission gathers hundreds water-quality professionals from across New England and New York to work on clean water and environmental challenges in shared regions, ecosystems and areas of expertise, according to the news release.

The multi-venue event will use several local hotels, restaurants and other venues around the Lilac City, according to the release.