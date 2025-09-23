NATO pledges ‘robust’ response to Russian airspace breaches

By Milda Seputyte and Andrea Palasciano Bloomberg

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization promised a “robust” response to Russian incursions into its airspace and said it would use all options, including military, to defend itself.

“Allies will employ, in accordance with international law, all necessary military and non-military tools to defend ourselves and deter all threats from all directions,” NATO said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “Allies will not be deterred by these and other irresponsible acts by Russia.”

The military alliance met for talks Tuesday at Estonia’s request after the country said Russian fighter jets had violated its airspace on Friday for 12 minutes. The Baltic nation called the incursion part of the Kremlin’s broader goal to test Europe and NATO’s resolve.

The breach is Russia’s fourth in Estonia this year, the country said, and the third that NATO members have reported this month, following incidents in Poland and Romania.

When asked if NATO was prepared to scare Russia to prevent further airspace violations, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said: “of course.” He added that decisions on whether to shoot down an intruding aircraft are based on “available intelligence on the threat posed by the aircraft, including intent, armament, potential risk to civilians and infrastructure.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied its jets had entered Estonian airspace on Friday, saying the aircraft followed a planned route from the Karelia Republic, which borders Finland, to the Kaliningrad exclave.

“Russia bears full responsibility for these actions, which are escalatory, risk miscalculation and endanger lives,” according to the NATO statement. “They must stop.”

NATO said last week it was preparing to strengthen eastern flank deterrence measures after Russian drones entered Polish airspace earlier this month. The operation, dubbed “Eastern Sentry,” will include an expanded military presence, continuous air patrols and more integrated air and missile defenses.

The Baltic states have repeatedly urged NATO allies to pump more resources into border protection. And earlier this month, the three countries and Poland even temporarily closed sections of their airspace along the border with Russia and its client state Belarus, a sign of increased concern over Russian drone activity.

“Russia is testing us, testing our preparedness, testing our commitment to retaliate,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said at a Baltic American Chamber of Commerce event in New York on Monday. “It’s very important to show solidarity.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday his country is prepared to take out foreign aircraft that enter its territory without authorization. NATO downed Russian drones that entered Polish airspace earlier this month, the first such move since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“Putin is playing with fire and next time, if we see an immediate threat to our territory or to us, it can be different,” Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told Bloomberg Television in an interview Monday.

Speaking on CBS on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would work with allies to defend NATO members.

“We are a defensive alliance, yes, but we are not naive,” Rutte said. “We will defend every inch of allied territory.”