NIC professor fired after publishing insensitive comments about Charlie Kirk on social media

A North Idaho College instructor is no longer employed by the school following an earlier suspension tied to his social media post regarding the Sept. 10 killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The school announced last week that a professor, who was not named, had been suspended for apparently publishing what was considered insensitive remarks following Kirk’s death.

“North Idaho College expresses its sincere condolences following the tragic death of Charlie Kirk. We extend our sympathies to his loved ones and to those impacted by this horrific event,” President Nick Swayne said in a statement last week. “Violence must never be a part of our civic or political life.”

The NIC board of trustees then met in executive session last week, but it did not publicly discuss any potential actions.

On Tuesday, Trustee Brad Corkill confirmed that the board had decided to terminate the employment of the instructor.

“He’s no longer employed by the college,” Corkill said. “I just want the community to move forward and put this behind us. The death of Charlie Kirk was a tragedy beyond belief.”

Corkill did not name the instructor, even though he no longer works at the school.

“This is a personnel issue. I really can’t say anything more about it,” Corkill said. “Privacy is tantamount.”

NIC spokesman Tom Greene said he wanted to emphasize that the school was not disclosing whether the professor was fired or decided to quit.

“We are just saying that he is no longer with the college,” Greene said.

The instructor is one of scores of public and private employees who were reprimanded, suspended or lost jobs after posting statements about Kirk’s death.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA at age 18. For years, the conservative nonprofit organization supported and had strong ties with President Donald Trump.

Kirk often made himself available to debate students about his right-wing views on visits to college campuses as part of his “You’re being brainwashed” tour.