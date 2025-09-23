Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Peter O. Balholm and Tristen K. Barnett Canfield, both of Spokane.

Benjamin J. Rieckers and Angelique M. Gasca, both of Spokane.

Edward D. Grimm and Jane J. Terer, both of Medical Lake.

Joshua J. Walker and Lacey K. Moss, both of Deer Park.

Lane B. Flynn and Danaka R. Orr, both of Spokane.

Charles H. Pezant and Nicole M. Moore, both of Spokane.

Frank V. Aispuro and Ayana J. Marshall, both of Pullman.

Spencer J. Sager and Autumn M. Brock, both of Spokane.

Yelian C. Badou and Amber D. Perryman, both of Spokane.

Adam B. King and Nicole F. Brickner, both of Spokane Valley.

Taylor S. Nelson and Tara N. Webb, both of Spokane Valley.

Shane G. Swanson and Brandy A. Benefiet, both of Post Falls.

David G. McVicar and Cera J. Ellis, both of Airway Heights.

Marvin R. Jones, of Spokane, and Victoria L. Hartmeyer, of Deer Park.

Kedrick M. Johnson and Faith N. Adams, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

M and A Equity Two LLC v. Jose Perez, et al., restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Robert Willoughby, et al., restitution of premises.

West Prairie Village MHP LLC v. Michelle Hundrup, restitution of premises.

Moneybag Rental LLC v. Tyler Foley, et al., restitution of premises.

Troy Sorensen, et al. v. Heidi Hambley, restitution of premises.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Golden State Construction LLC, complaint for damages.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Eric Kohute, restitution of premises.

Sean R. Flachmeyer v. PG Logistics LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Martin, Andrew G. and Burns, Ryane N.

Howe, Bruce D. and Christina

Williamson, Paul R. and Sarah E.

Scott-Romesburg, Jessica C. and Romesburg, Ray S.

Umana, Beverly E. and Calvario Sanchez, Guillermo N.

Kittilstved, Pamela M. and Craig A.

Bonnet, Bailey J. and Kelly, Olyvia L.

Yancy, Erykah E. and Demarcus D.

Christiansen, Dawn and Cuellar, Leopoldo, III

Marshall, Michael D. and Teets, Christy L.

Aardema, Athena and Gary

Daley, Kelsey and Adam M.

Bertucci, Monica E. C. and Pfundt, Barry W.

Sparre, Cynthionna and Travis C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Riley D. Roberts, 31; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

James A. Peters, 41; 20 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Robin L. Ross, 59; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while reckless driving.

Isabelle E. R. Karst, 23; $100 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Brennen K. Bailey, 31; $15 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of order violation, two counts of residential burglary and second-degree burglary.

William T. Wallis, 25; $450 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Raul G. Gomez, 22; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Christopher A. Lanfri, 34; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Mattea T. D. Mackley, 22; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Brooklyn B. Marshall, 18; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Danyelle E. Mazzola, 29; 11 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and vehicular interference.

Kirsten S. McClure, 35; 15 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Victor Mendoza, Jr., 42; 18 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Danyell A. Mossuto, 52; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Emma C. Nyberg, 22; $990 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days of 15 days of electronic home monitoring.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Miguel Ruiz, 33; 18 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Peter J. Lungren, 22; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, protection order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Kory M. Jones, 34; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, making a false statement to a public servant and third-degree theft.

David P. McKimmey, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Amy J. Hobbs, 51; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Chase B. Holley, 36; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 12 months of probation, indecent exposure.

Austin M. Ides, 24; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Corbin L. Keys, 21; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Payton K. Mathison, 27; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Heidi J. Schoenwald, 44; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Amirhossein Hosseini, 19; 32 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Trevor R. Tibbett, 37; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Lonnie L. Young, Jr., 33; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, failure to transfer title within 45 days and third-degree theft.