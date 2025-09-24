Fox News’ Jesse Watters suggests bombing UN after Trump’s escalator, teleprompter snafus

Political commentator and host at Fox News Jesse Watters appears on air at the Fox News D.C. Bureau on March 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images North America/TNS)

By David Matthews New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested bombing the United Nations headquarters on Tuesday after President Donald Trump’s trip to address the General Assembly featured a stopped escalator and teleprompter issues.

During “The Five,” Watters claimed U.N. staffers “sabotaged” the escalator — which stopped when the president and Melania Trump stepped onto it, forcing them to walk up the steps — and the teleprompter, which cut out at the start of Trump’s speech, leading to complaints from the president during his address.

“These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter,” he said. “Thank you very much.”

“I can only say that whoever’s operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” the president said

Watters characterized the situation as “an insurrection and what we need to do is either leave the U.N. or we need to bomb it.”

“It’s in New York, though, right? Could be some fallout there. Maybe gas it?” Watters, 47, continued while his co-hosts could be heard laughing.

“Don’t gas it. OK, but we need to destroy it. Maybe can we demolish the building?” Watters continued. “Have everybody leave and then we’ll demolish the building.”

“No, this is absolutely unacceptable, and I hope they get to the bottom of it, and I hope they really injure, emotionally, the people that did it.”

The U.N. said later Tuesday that both issues were the result of Trump’s team.

Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement that a videographer went ahead of the Trumps on the escalator and inadvertently triggered a built-in safety mechanism that stopped the escalator.

“The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing.”

The escalator was successfully reset after the delegation climbed to the second floor.

“Regarding the teleprompter, we have no comment since the teleprompter for the U.S. president is operated by the White House,” Dujarric said.