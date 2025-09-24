This day in history: Small towns snubbed new transportation board. Judge rejects ousted city commissioner’s bid to get his seat back

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Spokane County held the first meeting of the Public Transportation Improvement Conference, newly authorized by the state Legislature.

The only problem?

Only two of the 10 invited communities showed up.

Medical Lake and Cheney officials were present, but they were alone except for the Spokane officials who called the meeting.

“The others are absent,” said Spokane city Councilman Del Jones. “This indicates to me, at least, that they are not interested in participation.”

The idea behind the Public Transportation Improvement Conference was “to determine the need and desirability of creating a ‘public transportation benefit area.’ ”

From 1925: A judge threw out of court former Spokane City Commissioner John C. Argall’s bid to retain his post despite losing his election.

Argall had claimed election fraud, asserting that his opponents violated campaign finance laws. The judge ruled, essentially, that he could not put Argall back in office “no matter what the outcome of this hearing.” Argall, the judge said, had “no status to contest.”

This put an end to a political fight that had been simmering for months.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1934: As many as 2,500 fans witnessed Babe Ruth’s final New York Yankees appearance at Yankee Stadium.

1957: “Jailhouse Rock” single released by Elvis Presley (Billboard Song of the Year 1957).