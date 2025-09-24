Two candidates making first run for office vie for Cheney City Council

Mia Pesefea, left, and Shelly Hahn are running for Cheney City Council Position 1 in the November 2025 election.

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Campaign finance: Hahn agreed not to raise more than $7,000 for her campaign and is not required to report contributions.

Family: Married to Lenny Hahn and has two children.

Work experience: She has worked for Lutheran Community Services Northwest for 21 years and is the director of the Inland Northwest District.

Education: Graduated from Sentinel High School in Missoula, Montana, in 1995. She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Montana and a master’s degree in counseling psychology with an emphasis on marriage and family therapy from the University of Oregon.

Campaign finance: Pesefea agreed not to raise more than $7,000 for her campaign and is not required to report contributions. However, she has a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $6,000 and had raised $280 as of Tuesday.

Family: Married to Patiole Pesefea and has one son.

Work experience: Began working in the Eastern Washington University Children’s Center infant room while in college and is now the family service coordinator for the center’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program.

Education: Graduated from Monroe High School in Monroe, Washington, in 2014. Attended Skagit Community College for two years before transferring to Eastern Washington University and earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Two political newcomers are vying for an empty seat on the Cheney City Council created when incumbent Paul Schmidt did not file for re-election.

Mia Pesefea said her work at the Eastern Washington University Children’s Center while she was a student and now as the family service coordinator for the center’s early childhood program helped inspire her to run for for the position as a way to guide her community.

“I really enjoyed being able to directly serve the community,” she said. “It really came down to wanting to have more hands-on support for the community.”

Similarly, Shelly Hahn said she’s always wanted to support her community.

“I’ve just always been interested in helping people,” she said. “My kids are launching, and I have a little bit more time to give to the community.”

Pesefea said she has been attending City Council meetings to learn more about issues and wants to be a “useful voice.” She said she’s concerned that some people in Cheney need help with basic resources like rental assistance, food and school supplies for their children.

“We have a pretty huge difference in household incomes in the area,” she said.

Help exists through the Cheney Outreach Center, but Pesefea said she’s concerned that not enough people know about it.

She’d also like to see more of an emphasis on economic development.

“Our community needs to look at ways to bring income in,” she said.

The city’s website is hard to navigate and should be updated, she said.

“We can remedy that issue quickly and easily at a relatively low cost,” she said.

But Pesefea said her key concern is with what she sees as a lack of communication with citizens on the city’s part.

“I would like to know a little bit more clearly where decisions are being made,” she said. “Ultimately, my No. 1 concern is transparent and honest communication. It has raised concerns for me because of that.”

Hahn said she’s been attending City Council meetings as well and has concerns about the city’s water systems. Some areas have low pressure, and there is sometimes sediment in the water.

“I think water is an important issue, and it’s an issue I don’t understand very well,” she said.

She’s interested in attracting new businesses to Cheney to provide jobs and new services for the residents, but said it’s important to maintain Cheney’s small-town feel.

“I think that’s one of the things residents like,” she said. “They don’t want to live in a large city.”

Hahn said she’s aware that the city is missing people in some key roles, including city administrator and police chief. Two staff members have interim co-city administrator roles, and there is an interim police chief. She said she’s trusting the process the city is going through to hire replacements.

“I don’t have enough reliable information to have concerns about that,” she said. “I want to make sure I have accurate information before I take a stand.”

Pesefea said she’s excited about the prospect of serving on the City Council and said she has no links to any of the current city leaders.

“I don’t have a preconceived tie to anyone in the city,” she said. “My plan is to ultimately listen to the community. I am a fresh face and mind. The only loyalty I have is to the Cheney community as a whole.”

Hahn said her professional skills of collaboration and listening would be useful on the city council.

“I don’t see this as a political role,” she said. “I see this as a community service.”