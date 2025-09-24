Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Riff Mattre and Tracy L. Swank, both of Spokane.

Andrew S. Duncan and Mariah D. Baranowitz, both of Spokane.

Casey J. Stafford and Anne E. Lanker, both of Spokane.

Micah S. Svenonius and Kaylee R. Tofte, both of Spokane Valley.

Ade A. Cha Jua and Karla D. Ehrmantraut, both of Spokane Valley.

Richard A. Rivers and Nicole E. Hough, both of Spokane.

Christopher K. Rose and Mikayla D. Boyd, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas L. Hutton, of Cheney, and Alice K. Chapman, of Spokane.

Brian W. Godwin and Maria L. Thompson, both of Davenport.

Christopher L. Wheeler and Phoebe A. Oduor, both of Odessa.

Clifford J. Hamilton and Alesia K. Best, both of Spokane Valley.

Curtis J. Hill and Laurel A. Wells, both of Spokane.

Joseph Sokil, of Spokane, and Kristina A. Shestak, of Columbia Falls, Mont.

Ninos W. Lazar and Emily I. Powell, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Christopher Chaffin and Kylie Chaffin v. Spinnaker Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Jerry Slavens and Penny Slavens v. Gardiner Capital LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hansen, Shellee B. and Allen O.

Routt, Bryant D. and Emily M.

Sullivan, Ariana Y. and Palacios, Ramiro

Green Woods, Kali M. and Woods, Christian T. M.

Munroe, Jessica and William

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Christopher L. Rownfats, Sr., also known as Christopher L. Rownfats, 48; $815 restitution, 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Kanan D. Traub, also known as Kanan Traub, 31; 186 days in jail with credit given for 186 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Deiby S. Bernardez, 25; $500 restitution, 102 days in jail with credit given for 102 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Tyler W. Argo, 34; $15 restitution, 30 months in prison, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Krystin M. Christensen, also known as Krystin M. Pirtle, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Alisha G. Sims, 38; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Dustin T. Henneman, 29; $15 restitution, 30 months in prison, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Trenton E. Gregory, 26; $1,510 restitution, 30 months in prison, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jose I. Acebal Lopez, 32; 35 days in jail, protection order violation, driving while intoxicated and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Tyler J. Alley, 20; 21 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Benny Bruno, 43; 46 days in jail, lewd conduct and protection order violation.

Rober E. Cathey, 44; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Arthur L. Chambers, 41; 90 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Connor P. L. Stolz, 21; $250 fine, one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Matthew F. Prentice, 33; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Mark J. Settle, 65; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jadon S. P. Severson, 22; $1,245.50 fine, 34 days in jail with credit given for two days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Demitri W. Vanliew, 25; eight hours of community service, third-degree theft.

Corey A. Pace, 40; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Trevor D. Slocum, 35; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Dillon R. Lamb, 38; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Ricky A. Weston, 43; 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Dayveon A. P. Cook, 20; five days in jail converted to five days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Thomas S. Cook, 28; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, 60 months of probation, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Anthony D. Boeving, 35; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree theft.

Vicky M. Courtney, 26; 30 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, driving while intoxicated.