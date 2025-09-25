Four-star wing Anthony Felesi plans Gonzaga visit for early November

One of the top high school wings Mark Few’s coaching staff has targeted in recent months will take an official visit to Gonzaga during the first week of the college basketball season.

Anthony Felesi, a four-star small forward in the 2026 recruiting class, is traveling to Spokane on Nov. 3 to watch Gonzaga in its season opener against Texas Southern, according to Sam Kayser of 24/7 High School Hoops.

A 6-foot-5, 180-pound prospect who’s entering his senior season at Utah Prep in Hurricane, Utah, Felesi has already taken recruiting visits to USC, San Diego State and Pitt, and is scheduled to visit UCLA and Louisville next month before traveling to Gonzaga in November.

In addition to the aforementioned programs, Felesi also holds scholarship offers from LSU, Oregon, Utah, Villanova, UNLV, USF and Utah State, according to 247Sports.com.

Felesi is considered the nation’s No. 49 rated overall recruit, the 21st-ranked small forward and No. 2 prospect in the state of Utah by 247Sports.com. He appeared at No. 76 in ESPN’s ranking of the Top 100 prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.

The native of Orem, Utah, spent last season playing on a loaded Utah Prep team that also featured projected top-three NBA Draft pick AJ Dybantsa, who’s now at BYU, and Washington commit JJ Mandaquit.

Felesi joins a growing list of prospects who have scheduled recruiting visits to Gonzaga in the coming months. The Zags are set to host four-star forward and four-star center Sam Funches on Oct. 4 during Kraziness in the Kennel and will host four-star small forward Cameron Holmes on Nov. 8, coinciding with a high-profile nonconference game against Oklahoma at the Arena.