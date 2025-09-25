Fresh off sixth country album, Old Dominion brings tour to Northern Quest

From staff reports

Old Dominion will be bringing their array of country music hits with them on the “How Good Is That” tour.

The band was first formed in 2007 and was initially meant to showcase the songs that each individual member had written in order to pitch to other artists like Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

Old Dominion released their debut self-titled EP in 2014 as well as their debut album, “Meat and Candy,” in 2015. They soon found success with the singles “Break Up with Him” and “Snapback,” which would both go multi-Platinum.

Old Dominion has continued the rule the country charts and radio airwaves with songs like “One Man Band,” “Written in the Sand,” “Memory Lane,” “Hotel Key,” and many more.

The band released their sixth full-length album, “Barbara,” in August. It features fan favorites like “Miss You Man” and “Man or the Song.”

Singer-songwriters ERNEST, known for songs like “Flower Shops” featuring Morgan Wallen and “Would if I Could” featuring Lainey Wilson, as well as Redferrin will be joining Old Dominion.

Tickets for the Saturday show at Northern Quest Resort and Casino are currently starting at $83.50 and can be purchased through the venue website.