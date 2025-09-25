Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour back for 18th year

Gina Freuen’s studio as seen as part of the Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour. (Courtesy)

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Note: No dogs allowed at the studios, except for service animals. All studios are accessible to all, and parking is available at each location. More information at littlespokanestudios.com.

In artist Gina Freuen’s mind, the Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour is the natural evolution of Inland Crafts, an art show held in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. After that show closed, Freuen and a few artists thought “Well, let’s do it more out of our studios.”

Now in its 18th year, the Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour makes art shows more personal. Rather than congregate at a gallery, the tour allows artists and patrons a chance to connect at the artist’s studio space.

“There were periods of artistic quietness in our community of Spokane, and most of us needed outlets,” Freuen said. “I would say now that our event is one of many. I think what sets ours apart is our location is absolutely stunning … (The Little Spokane River Valley) is a companion part of the whole tour.”

This year’s tour features more than 50 artists representing a variety of mediums, from painting and sculpture to jewelry and fiber arts, at four studios in the Little Spokane River Valley in north Spokane. The tour is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Another thing setting the studio tour apart is that artists are required to only have original work for sale. You’re not going to find an artist selling a print of a painting, for example.

“They’re going to have an original one-of-a-kind painting that’s collectible and that will maintain its value over one’s lifetime,” Freuen said. “That’s something we’ve always felt really strongly about is ‘Bring things one of a kind.’ ”

Artists are grandfathered in from year to year, so those who have taken the art tour in years past will recognize many names featured this year. To Freuen’s delight, there are also 12 new artists participating this year.

Freuen and other organizers limit the number of participating artists to about 50 to ensure that patrons have time to not only see the artwork at each of the four studios but also meet and talk to the artists.

Organizers also work to make sure there is an even balance of mediums represented at each of the four studios.

Collista Krebs’ studio, located at 21415 N. Panorama Road, Colbert, will feature her pottery and sculpture work, as well as work by Janene Grende (painting), Jenni Barry (fiber/mixed media), Daniel Droz (mixed media sculpture), Daris Judd (painting), Diane Rowen Garmire (felt and fiber works), Dona Miller (jewelry), Megan Perkins (watercolor), Bob Kent (wood), Sarah Peterson (jewelry), Michelle Schneider (pottery), Linnea Tobias (painting), Denise Roberson (mixed media) and Mary Gayle Young (jewelry).

Maggie Andersen’s studio, located at 19510 N. Hatch Road, Colbert, will feature her sculptures and painting as well as work by Debbie McCulley (painting), Charles Ayars (mixed media photography), Gayle Havercroft (printmaking), Leela Francis (painting), Abby Oscarson (felting), Melissa Scott Lewis (watercolor), T Kurtz (pastels), Cynthia Smutny (jewelry), Ken Nguyen-Scott (pottery), Natalie Shepard (pottery) and Shailer Tuell (wood/mixed media).

Freuen’s studio, located at 15205 N. Shady Slope Road, will feature her pottery and sculptures as well as work by Amalia Fisch (painting), Amber Wyckoff (jewelry), Linda Ballard (tapestry bags), Sheila Evans (painting), Kris Howell (jewelry), Chris Kelsey (pottery), Mary Pat Callihan (quilt works), Michele Mokrey (fiber arts), Katie Patten and Leonard Tinnell (glass), Barb Safranek (designer clothing), Deb Sheldon (painting), Dan Sterrett (leather) and Robert Shefner (woodworking).

Jill Smith’s studio, located at 15221 N. Shady Slope Road, will feature her pottery and jewelry, as well as work by Sam Bates (carved stone), Lisa Brown (painting), Frank Comito (chef boards), Rick Davis (metal sculpture), Mike DeCesare (photography), Ruly Deen (jewelry), Nan Drye (fiber arts), Lynn and Mark Gardner (jewelry and 2D mixed media), Robin Kahn (jewelry), LR Montgomery (painting), Lauren Peterson (pottery), Karlene Schoedel (mixed metal sculpture), Emma Sheldon (printmaking) and Gay Waldman (photography/mixed media).

The gardens are another fun aspect of the art tour. Freuen said gardening is almost as important to her as her pottery work, and Krebs’ husband is a serious gardener as well. Smith has what Freuen called cottage gardens that are tucked around her space, while Andersen’s is still a work in progress but has a country chic feel to it.

Another element of the Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour is the involvement of two nonprofit organizations. Krebs’ studio features Full Circle Equine Rehabilitation, an animal rescue and sanctuary focusing on equine animals. Freuen’s studio features River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary, a refuge for neglected, abused or forgotten animals.

Both organizations will offer patrons coffee and food by donation. At Andersen’s studio, Gypsy Java will offer coffee, tea and smoothies.

On top of the work that’s already completed in her studio, Freuen has spent the last couple months creating smaller pieces that she anticipates selling pretty well during the art tour. Her goal is to sell her work to buy clay to make new work and pay the electric bill for firing her kilns.

This cyclical element, plus newer artists and patrons every year, almost guarantees the tour’s continued success.

“You buy from us, then we buy from somebody else,” Freuen said.