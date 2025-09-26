The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Jerry Seinfeld coming to downtown Spokane for February show

Jerry Seinfeld is shown in an unbilled performance at Brad Garrett's Comedy Club at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Seinfeld will perform in Spokane in February, the Spokane Public Facilities District announced on Friday. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
From staff reports

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s tour will stop in Spokane on Feb. 20 for a show at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Tickets, which will cost $72.50 and up, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at ticketswest.com, the Spokane Public Facilities District announced in a news release.

Seinfeld became a megastar in the 1990s with his NBC sitcom. He previously performed on the same stage in 2002, 2003, 2006 and 2008. He also preformed at WSU in 2014.