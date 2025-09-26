Jerry Seinfeld coming to downtown Spokane for February show

From staff reports

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s tour will stop in Spokane on Feb. 20 for a show at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Tickets, which will cost $72.50 and up, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at ticketswest.com, the Spokane Public Facilities District announced in a news release.

Seinfeld became a megastar in the 1990s with his NBC sitcom. He previously performed on the same stage in 2002, 2003, 2006 and 2008. He also preformed at WSU in 2014.