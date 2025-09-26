Netanyahu slams Western countries recognizing Palestinian state

By Ethan Bronner Bloomberg

Benjamin Netanyahu struck a defiant tone in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, vowing to continue Israel’s war in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed and slamming Western countries that recognized Palestinian statehood in recent days.

“We will not commit national suicide because you don’t have the guts to face down a hostile media and anti-Semitic mobs demanding Israel’s blood,” the prime minister said in New York on Friday, referring to the recognition of Palestine by France, the UK, Canada and others. The message to Hamas, Netanyahu said, was that “murdering Jews pays off.”

Many delegates walked out as Netanyahu prepared to speak, leaving the hall largely empty.

Israel’s longest serving leader cited the country’s military successes over Iran-backed militias and Tehran itself over the past year. He said that while Israel wanted to end the war in Gaza “as fast as possible,” it wouldn’t stop until Hamas was defeated or surrendered.

He spoke of the violence perpetrated by Hamas - designated a terrorist organization by the US, European Union and others - on Oct. 7, 2023. That day, it attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking another 250 as hostages.

He mostly ignored the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, beyond saying that Israel was doing all it could to prevent civilian casualties. He strenuously denied his government was carrying out genocide.