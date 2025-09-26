Things to watch: Montana State presents challenges for EWU from opening whistle

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

BOZEMAN – Considering the vastly different schedules played by Big Sky football teams, the league’s coaches don’t put much stock into the nonconference matchups when evaluating opponents.

“Whether it’s 4-0, 3-1, 0-3 or 1-3 or 0-4, you throw the records out at this point,” EWU head coach Aaron Best said.

Brent Vigen, Montana State’s fifth-year head coach, said much the same.

“The nonconference is done. You’re 0-0,” Vigen said Monday. “Everyone is in the conference at this point.”

While the nonconference records of these two teams – EWU is 1-3; MSU is 2-2 – will certainly matter toward a potential at-large FCS playoff bid, their common goal of winning the Big Sky is now at stake, starting with their Saturday afternoon game in Bozeman. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PST.

Both teams’ rushing games will play a part in the outcome. So will their quarterback play.

But here are three other factors to keep an eye on during this matchup:

1. Who controls the time of possession?

Montana State’s 17 points last week in a shutout of Mercyhurst were the program’s fewest against a non-FBS opponent since a 37-7 loss to Montana on Nov. 18, 2023. But it wasn’t so much for a lack of firepower as it was a lack of opportunities.

Both MSU and Mercyhurst had just six drives in the game; last week against Western Illinois, Eastern Washington’s offense had 17 drives.

The unusual circumstance was the result of long, sustained, drawn-out drives. Each of Montana State’s three in the first half lasted at least 10 plays and resulted in points. Mercyhurst carried out three drives that lasted at least six minutes, but two of them ended in turnovers.

Playing keep -away against the Bobcats isn’t a terrible strategy for the Eagles, whose running game, if it’s humming, could execute that plan effectively. But through four games, Eastern has yet to possess the ball more than its opponent.

2. Can Eastern keep up in the first quarter?

In their two victories, over FCS programs Mercyhurst (17-0) and San Diego (41-7), the Bobcats pitched shutouts in the first half. Against South Dakota State, in a game the Bobcats lost 30-24 in two overtimes, Montana State held the Jackrabbits to just a field goal in the first half.

Against the Ducks in Eugene, Montana State was handled mightily from the start in a 59-13 defeat to Oregon .

Eastern emerged from its previous first-quarter dormancy with a 15-point first quarter against Western Illinois, and it looked much better when playing with a lead.

“It’s going to be a rowdy fan base, probably louder than Boise,” Best said. “Last time we were there it wasn’t a fun ride. So we’re prepared for a raucous crowd.”

An early lead alone won’t silence that crowd, but it would give the Eagles a chance to dictate what it wants to do on offense more than it would from behind.

3. Whose defense makes the big plays?

One of the most crucial plays for the Eagles last week was a third-quarter interception by redshirt junior Dre Greeley, whose circuitous path netted him 46 return yards and set up Eastern’s offense inside the 5-yard line. One play later, the Eagles were in the end zone and enjoying a 34-17 lead.

Montana State has just one interception so far this season, but it has a defensive touchdown (on a 2-yard fumble recovery by Seth Brock against SDSU) and eight sacks, which are the fifth most in the Big Sky.

If the Eagles can limit big plays, as they did against the Leathernecks, and if their own defense can give their offense some field position and a spark, those would be key ingredients in an upset victory in Bozeman.