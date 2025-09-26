In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Twelve 925 E. Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Zechariah Kidd, et al., restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 E. Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Laini Gallegos, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Blake LLC, et al. v. Amanda Rhudy, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Florenza Newman, et al., restitution of premises.

William P. Isbell v. Stephanie LaFontaine, restitution of premises.

Steven M. Kelly and Bocopop Inc. v. Malinda Soya Suom, complaint.

Daniel Ortiz, Sr. v. URM Stores Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Luswata, Martin and Nakaye, Joanitah

Materne, Dianna C. and Rodney A., Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Zack Bunke, 40; $3,076.37 restitution, four days in jail after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Marcus Hardin, 53; 30 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender and escaping community custody.

Ann M. Bradshaw, 45; 12 months and a day in prison, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft.

Aramis Turner, 38; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Aramis Turner, 38; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Denis A. Gordiyenko, 37; $15 fine, 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, after pleading guilty to order violation and domestic residential burglary.

Allson L. Bay, 36; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Collin J. and Erin L. Neal, Spokane; debts of $115,774.

Damiana Fuentes, Moses Lake; debts of $51,204.

Cameron LeBaron, Spokane Valley; debts of $68,022.

Wende D. Tarp, Spokane; debts of $305,213.

Wyatt S. Davis, Spokane; debts of $81,096.

Jeffrey W., Jr. and Chelsey I. Fiebelkorn, Spokane Valley; debts of $20,823.

Zachary J. and Rose M. Bowden, Spokane; debts of $268,475.

Ashley M. Bounthong, Spokane; debts of $40,626.

Terry L. and Linda D. Lowry, Spokane; debts of $248,084.

Anthony L. and Susan I. Logue, Spokane; debts of $72,446.

Elijah and Vanessa Rodriguez, Spokane; debts of $54,938.

Wage-earner petitions

Dennis G. Murray, Valley; debts of $438,728.

Jill J. Dunlap, Spokane Valley; debts of $319,785.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Steele E. Osterberg, 34; $1,249.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Louanna M. Hamersky, 55; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

James A. Hogenkamp, 31; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Amirhossein Hosseini, 17; 16 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Alia J. Mason, 22; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Elizabeth M. McKenna, 36; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jason M. Merz, 47; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.