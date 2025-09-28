The Dirt: Five Mile lot to become 17 properties

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

A developer has preliminary plans to split a 5-acre property with a single home into 17 separate properties housing dozens of residents.

At 8919 N. Cedar Road, the site is just southwest of the Holmberg Conservation Area and a mile directly west of the “Y” where Division Street splits into U.S. Highways 2 and 395.

After subdividing the property, lots would vary in size but average around 0.25 acres, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The development has been dubbed the Cedar Tower Estates, partly named after a cell tower standing near the center of the property.

The development would require the demolition of the single-family home and the construction of a road through the center of the property to access each lot.

Developer Danny Patterson, who is under contract to purchase the property, submitted the plans .

The plans are part of the pre-development process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before applying for construction permits.

According to Patterson, it is still early to discuss the details of the project.

“I’m still in the analysis stage right now,” he said. “It’s certainly a possible development, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

An engineer by trade, Patterson recently made the jump to real estate development.

He has not yet decided if he will sell the empty lots or build on each of them. Further, he is unsure if he will sell the lots or lease them.

“It all depends on the quality and other possibilities. I’m not saying I wouldn’t sell, it’s just undermined,” he said. “I have done that in the past, but I have to see it through as far as I can.”

The estimated cost to subdivide the Five Mile Prairie property is $500,000, plans show.

City plans Upriver Dam project

Officials at the Spokane Water Department recently submitted plans for work at the Upriver Dam facility near Felts Field .

According to the commercial remodel application, work will include the construction of a 70-ton briner tank at the facility at 2701 N. Waterworks St.

According to Kirstin Davis, communication manager for the city, the project is intended to explore new ways to improve the quality of drinking water.

“The city is adding a tank as part of a pilot project to test an alternate disinfection approach for the water system,” Davis said.

Currently, the city purchases chlorine gas as a disinfectant to kill harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa .

“The pilot would be looking at creating disinfectant on site,” she said. “We are looking at this possibility primarily as a way to improve safety at our various sites for employees and others.”

City Water Department staff are listed as the contractor for the project.

South Hill fourplex planned near Franklin School

On a 0.15 acre South Hill lot, a developer is looking to construct four units of housing.

At 3005 E. 14th Ave., the property is a few blocks northeast of Franklin Elementary School.

Currently a vacant property, the site may soon be home to four units of housing, each consisting of two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The building is planned to have a footprint of roughly 1,700 square feet. Off street parking is planned to be constructed, plans show.

Plans were submitted as part of the pre-development process.

K. Jerome Barrett, at Hidden Bay Homes LLC, submitted plans for the project.

Hidden Bay, is a Spokane-based contractor that specializes in residential, multifamily and small commercial construction services, according to its website.

“We have primarily done single-family but we’ve been doing lots of duplexes lately,” he said. “This project will likely all be short term rentals.”

Barrett said the building is intended to blend in with the surrounding homes.

“Construction is designed and built to appear like a single family home to assimilate to the neighboring community,” he said. “Timeline for the project is to start in the Spring of 2026 with completion planned in the Fall of 2026.”

The estimated cost of construction is $600,000, plans show.