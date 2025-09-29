Law enforcement continues to search for motive in Michigan church shooting, fire

By Beth LeBlanc Detroit News

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Federal, state and local authorities on Monday say victims of a massive fire and shooting that left five people dead at a Grand Blanc Township church have now all been accounted for but they continue to search for a motive.

FBI officials say they’ve already interviewed more than 100 people about the shooting and fire late Sunday morning at the Grand Blanc Township Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4285 McCandlish Road. Victims ranged in age from 6 to 78, officials said Monday.

“Evil,” said Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye. “This was an evil act of violence. That’s what this was … This doesn’t define Grand Blanc Township.”

Police said 10 people were shot, two fatally, and at least two others were found in the aftermath of a massive fire Sunday morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4285 McCandlish Road. They said a Burton, Michigan, man allegedly rammed his truck into the Mormon church’s front wall and began shooting.

The suspected gunman, Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, also allegedly set fire to the church.

The FBI’s evidence response team worked through the night processing the scene at the church.

Sanford was killed within minutes of the initial 10:25 a.m. call after exchanging gunfire with responding officers in the parking lot. The initial responding officers were a Grand Blanc Township officer and a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer.

Eight other shooting victims, as of Sunday night, remained hospitalized. Seven of eight were in stable condition and one was in critical condition.

The FBI said late Sunday it is now leading the investigation into the shooting and fire. The event is being investigated as an act of “targeted violence,” said Reuben Coleman, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office.

Coleman called the tragedy “an act of violence,” but wouldn’t call it terrorism.

“We are continuing to work to determine a motive,” Coleman said during a news conference Monday. “… It was targeted within our state and within our community.”

Meanwhile, the outpouring of support for the victims and their community continues.

On Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the shooting.

Flags should be lowered through Friday and returned to full staff on Saturday.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff, she said.

“My heart is breaking for this community,” the governor said in a statement. “Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable. I am grateful to the first responders who took action quickly. To honor those we have lost, I am ordering flags to be lowered across Michigan. Our state is in mourning alongside the victims, their families, and the entire community in Grand Blanc Township.”

Others expressed their sympathy and sorrow for those affected by the shooting.

“Our Grand Blanc community is hurting tonight,” Grand Blanc resident Amanda Oakman posted on Facebook Sunday night. “Today’s tragedy at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has touched so many lives. … including mine and some of my family and friends.

“A million people have reached out to me today, and I appreciate that. This church is only a few houses down from my home. I witnessed some of this tragedy today, and it was horrifying. Please keep this church and the members of this community in your thoughts and prayers. We heal by showing up for each other. That’s what Grand Blanc does best.”