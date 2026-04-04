This day in history: Police still were searching for missing girl. April snow broke record

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Police still had no clues in the disappearance of Nanette Marie Martin, 13, who had been delivering newspapers in her North Side neighborhood.

Searchers failed to find the girl, nor did they find the undelivered newspapers from her route.

Police still had no clues in the disappearance of Nanette Marie Martin, 13, who had been delivering newspapers in her northside neighborhood, The Spokesman-Review reported on April 4, 1976. (Spokesman-Review archives)

Police said she was unlikely to be a runaway.

“The whole thing doesn’t make any sense,” said a police spokesman.

From 1926: The weather had “gone on a rampage” in Spokane, producing “one of Spokane’s few white Easters.”

The day before, 3.3 inches of snow had fallen in Spokane, “which is almost one inch more than ever before registered on an April day,” reported The Spokesman-Review.

That record fell in 1933 when 3.8 inches fell on April 8, 1933, according to the National Weather Service.

Not only that, but it was “the heaviest snowfall of the winter.” More snow and rain was forecast for the rest of the day on Easter.

The local U.S. Weather Bureau office was deluged with phone calls from people “fearful of inability to ‘strut their stuff’ ” during the traditional Easter parade.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1789: First U.S. Congress begins regular sessions during George Washington’s presidency at Federal Hall, New York City.

1944: French Gen. Charles de Gaulle forms new regime in exile.

1949: The North Atlantic Treaty is signed, establishing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization .

1968: Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.