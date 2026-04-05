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Russia says it downed 148 Ukrainian drones in three hours

Reuters

Russia’s military said early on Monday that air defense units had downed 148 Ukrainian drones over a three-hour period and officials ​said emergency crews were restoring power to nearly half a million households in outages linked to air attacks.

On ⁠Sunday evening, a drone killed a civil defense volunteer in ‌Russia’s border region of Belgorod, ​a frequent target of the Ukrainian military, and drones also hit an apartment building in Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

A Russian Defense ⁠Ministry statement said air defense units ‌had intercepted 148 ‌drones, mostly in central and southern areas of the country, between 8 p.m. ⁠and 11 p.m. (1700-2000 GMT) on Sunday.

The mayor of the port of Novorossiysk, Andrei Kravchenko, ‌said drone debris had ‌struck a high-rise apartment building. There was no word on casualties.

In Crimea, a region seized ⁠and annexed by Russia in 2014, 10 ​years before the ⁠full-scale ​invasion, the governor of the port of Sevastopol said his city had come under four drone attacks throughout the day. Seven ⁠drones were downed in the latest wave.

In Russian-occupied Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the head of the ⁠Russia-installed government, Andrei Chertkov, said repair crews had restored power to two major cities, Donetsk and Makiivka, after Ukrainian attacks on energy ⁠infrastructure.

Chertkov had earlier ‌said that nearly half a million ​households ‌had been left without electricity. Work was continuing ​in areas still without power.

Crews were also restoring power after mass outages in Russian-held areas of Zaporizhzhia region.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)