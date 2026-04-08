KitKat trucks get security escort after overseas heist

By Melina Khan USA TODAY

KitKat is playing it safe after last month’s massive heist of thousands of its candy bars overseas.

The Canadian branch of the chocolate maker deployed security details to protect its deliveries during Easter weekend, according to a ​news release.

KitKat Canada said it opted to heighten safety measures with security escorts for delivery trucks and guards for in-store monitoring over the busy restocking ⁠weekend.

“While some may find this disruptive to their day, we think it’s necessary security measures to ‌ensure our wafer bars make it to retail ​safely,” the company said.

Last month, KitKat announced thieves in Europe stole an entire truck containing more than 400,000, or 12 tons, of its candy bars as it was leaving an Italian production site.

Nestlé, which distributes KitKats ⁠globally except in the United States, where Hershey ‌has the rights, has leaned ‌in to the attention that the heist has generated. On April 1, the company launched a stolen KitKat tracker to ⁠help recover the missing chocolates.

KitKat’s security escort for its delivery in Canada included a convoy of ‌SUVs, which were aptly flagging red ‌flags bearing the KitKat logo.

The company said it also deployed guards to stand by in store displays.

“We are not sorry for slowing down traffic, ⁠we are actually unapologetic for getting you a KitKat ​delivered safely to a store ⁠near ​you,” KitKat Canada quipped.

One person who passed by the SUV convoy shared a clip of it on TikTok, where it has racked up more than 600,000 views as of April 8.

“If anyone ⁠knows where they were going and if they’re giving out free KitKats please let me know,” the poster said.

In the video’s comments, some people questioned whether ⁠it was a stunt while others appreciated the effort.

“I hope the marketing team got a massive raise with this one cuz it’s been all over my social media for days now,” one ⁠person wrote.

Another said: “I wonder if they ‌have kitkat tactical gear like is it Red ​and white? ‌and it says kitkat police on the back?”