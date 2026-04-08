Spokane Valley Chamber hires Laughery to take charge

The Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced that it has a new leader.

The board that oversees the chamber has hired Jessica “Jessie” Laughery as its new president and CEO. Laughery, who takes over on May 11, replaces Lance Beck, who announced earlier this year that he was stepping down after leading the organization for about seven years.

Laughery will take over after spending 2025 as the director of strategic programs and initiatives at Joya Child and Family Development in Spokane. Laughery also worked as the director of Community & Constituent Relations for former-U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and as director of Community Engagement & Stewardship at Hutton Settlement Children’s Home.

“I am honored to join the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and serve the Spokane Valley business community,” Laughery said in a news release. “Having spent time working alongside local organizations and leaders, I’ve seen firsthand the strength, collaboration, and sense of connection that defines our region.”

Chud Wendle, who chairs the chamber’s board of directors, said he was thrilled to welcome Laughery.

“Her proven track record in community engagement, public policy, strategic planning and passion for supporting local businesses make her the ideal choice to advance our mission,” Wendle said in the release. “Her background growing up in a small business along with her previous employment is the ideal foundation for growing the Chamber’s momentum and fostering economic growth and community development throughout the Spokane Valley region.”

Laughery earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations in 2014 from Gonzaga University and her MBA in 2021 from Whitworth University, according to her online biography.

“Having grown up in a small family business, I also understand the commitment it takes to build and sustain something meaningful,” she said in the release. “I look forward to building on that foundation, especially in areas like workforce development, where we have an opportunity to better connect employers, education, and talent to support long-term growth and opportunity across the Valley.”