Meta names Alex Schultz first chief data officer
Meta said on Wednesday its chief marketing officer Alex Schultz will become the company’s first chief data officer, to better manage AI analytics globally.
The Facebook-parent also promoted its vice president of consumer marketing and growth, Denise Moreno, to marketing chief.
“My focus in this new role will be helping transform how Meta learns and makes decisions in the AI era,” Schultz said in a LinkedIn post.
The leadership changes signal at Meta’s move to deepen its focus on data-driven decision-making and AI integration across its operations.
Schultz joined the company in 2007 and held responsibilities across various domains like developing Meta’s brand strategy and WhatsApp privacy campaigns, according to his LinkedIn page.
Shares of Meta were up 10% after Bloomberg News reported earlier on Wednesday that the company is building a cloud business to sell excess AI computing capacity.
A 17-year veteran at Meta, Moreno began her career managing email marketing and growth experiments, she said in a separate post.
Axios first reported about Meta naming Schultz as its chief data officer and elevating Moreno as CMO.
Meta is projected to spend as much as $145 billion on AI infrastructure this year, a significant portion of Big Tech’s more than $700 billion outlay on the technology.