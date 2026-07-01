Meta names Alex Schultz first chief data officer

By Jaspreet Singh Reuters

Meta said on Wednesday its chief marketing officer Alex Schultz will become the company’s first chief data officer, ​to better manage AI analytics globally.

The Facebook-parent also promoted its vice president of consumer marketing ⁠and growth, Denise Moreno, to marketing chief.

“My focus in ‌this new role will be ​helping transform how Meta learns and makes decisions in the AI era,” Schultz said in a LinkedIn post.

The leadership ⁠changes signal at Meta’s move ‌to deepen ‌its focus on data-driven decision-making and AI integration across its operations.

Schultz ⁠joined the company in 2007 and held responsibilities across various domains like ‌developing Meta’s brand ‌strategy and WhatsApp privacy campaigns, according to his LinkedIn page.

Shares of Meta ⁠were up 10% after Bloomberg News ​reported earlier on ⁠Wednesday ​that the company is building a cloud business to sell excess AI computing capacity.

A 17-year veteran at ⁠Meta, Moreno began her career managing email marketing and growth experiments, she said in a ⁠separate post.

Axios first reported about Meta naming Schultz as its chief data officer and elevating Moreno as ⁠CMO.

Meta is projected ‌to spend as much ​as $145 billion ‌on AI infrastructure this year, a ​significant portion of Big Tech’s more than $700 billion outlay on the technology.