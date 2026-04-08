Spokane Valley selects Inland Northwest Catering to fill Centerplace catering void

Inland Northwest Catering will be filling the void left in CenterPlace by LeCatering, whose parent company is being sued by Spokane Valley.

In its lawsuit, the city said LeCatering’s parent company, Eat Good Group, owes the city more than $157,000 and was in breach of its contract for 10 months in 2025.

On Tuesday night, the Spokane Valley City Council approved of Inland Northwest Catering taking on the catering role at CenterPlace, with an updated contract that will give the city more revenue from food and beverage sales.

“I’m really impressed with the contracting process,” councilman Al Merkel said.

Under the previous contract with Eat Good Group, the parent company of several Spokane restaurants, including Baba, the Yards and Republic Kitchen+Taphouse, Spokane Valley was making 18% on food and 5% on alcohol sales at CenterPlace. LeCatering had a contract to provide food and beverage services in CenterPlace for several years, signing the official contract in 2022.

In the new contract with Inland Northwest, the city will make 21% on food and alcohol sales at the venue. The contract also has a tiered system that stipulates if the overall sales reach more than $750,000, the city will make 22%. The contract includes language that the highest the city can make is 23.5% if sales are over $950,000.