This day in history: The S-R offered a reward in the case of a slain 13-year-old carrier

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The Spokesman-Review launched a reward fund for information leading to the killer of Nanette Martin, 13.

“The reward will be paid for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer of the 13-year-old newspaper carrier for The Spokesman-Review,” the paper said. “It is an attempt to encourage citizen aid in furnishing clues and information which could be helpful to Spokane police in solving the case.”

The S-R deposited $1,000 in the fund and encouraged individuals and business es to add to it.

Police continued to investigate the case, with little progress.

From 1926: Word arrived that the air mail pilot forced down in eastern Oregon was found unharmed after a storm blew him far off course.

With his fuel running low, Franklin Rose had spotted a good landing spot on a remote ranch and made a safe landing. The plane was undamaged but mired in the mud. He stayed at the ranch overnight and rode by horseback 12 miles the next morning to the nearest telephone.

He brought the air mail bag with him, and planned to deliver it to Boise by auto.

As for the plane, a temporary runway would have to be built when the mud dried out.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1820: Greek statue Venus de Milo is discovered on the Aegean island of Milos.

1974: Hank Aaron hits his 715th home run in Atlanta, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.

1975: Frank Robinson debuts as the first Black manager in Major League Baseball.