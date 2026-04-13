Grace Schneider knocks in 7 for University softball; East Valley boys soccer wins | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

University 29, Central Valley 13 (5): Grace Schneider went 4 for 5 with seven RBIs and the visiting Titans (8-3, 7-2) defeated the Bears (1-8, 1-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Hayden Wheeler, Cheyenne Kinswa and Ava Hubble each scored four runs for U-Hi. Shiloh McCoy drove in six runs for CV.

Boys soccer

East Valley 2, Lakeside 0: Shaida Wello and Brogan Larsen each scored a goal and the Knights (3-4-3) defeated the visiting Eagles (5-2-1) in a nonleague game. Jesse Surran made 12 saves for Lakeside.

Boys golf

Cheney’s Ryan Howe won the individual competition, shooting 67 and Lewis and Clark placed four in the top 8 to win the GSL team competition at Qualchan Golf Course.

Team scores: 1, Lewis and Clark 285. 2, Cheney 287. 3, Ridgeline 301. 4, Mead 306. 5, Central Valley 308. 5, Mt. Spokane 308. 7, Gonzaga Prep 314. 8, University 321. 9, Ferris 363. 10, Shadle Park 397.

Individual scores: 1, Ryan Howe (CHE) 67. 2, Ben Barrett (MEA) 68. 3, Justin Krasselt (CHE) 70; Jack Brigham (LC) 70; Zane Dullanty (LC) 70. 6, Bryce Johnson (LC) 71. 7, Brayden Anderson (CHE) 72; Liam Severs (RL) 72.

Girls golf

Maira Frank won the individual tournament with an 81 and led three Gonzaga Prep golfers in the top 5 to take the GSL team win at Qualchan Golf Course.

Team scores: 1, Gonzaga Prep 342. 2, Mead 353. 3, Lewis and Clark 366. 4, Ridgeline 380. 5, Ferris 383. 6, Mt. Spokane 403. 7, Shadle Park 452. 8, Cheney 465. 9, University 510. 10, Central Valley N/S.

Individual scores: 1, Maira Frank (GP) 81. 2, Olivia Long (GP) 84; Devin Jamison-Jeter (LC) 84; 2, Maryn Langham (MEA) 84. 5, Baylor Fix (GP) 85. 6, Lucy Ugaldea (MEA) 86. 7, Vanessa Zacapantzi (FER) 87. 8, Gracie Wenkheimer (MEA) 89.