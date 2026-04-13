‘Jagged Little Pill’ replaces cancelled ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Spokane Civic Theatre

Following backlash to the predominately white casting of “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Spokane Civic Theatre is replacing it with a Jagged Little Pill.

The Alanis Morissette musical was chosen “intentionally” to be a piece where diverse voices can be heard following the controversy, said Civic Executive Director Jake Schaefer.

“Civic is in an ongoing process of reflection and growth, and those conversations absolutely informed how we’re approaching this production, both in terms of process and the people involved. While the selection of the show and the broader conversations are related, this isn’t about reacting to one specific event. It is about making sure that, as a community theater, we are serving everyone who wants to be involved,” he said in a statement.

The musical features songs previously popularized throughout Morissette’s career, but it does not outline the story of her musical career. The plot of the musical touches on issues of gender and racial identity, addiction and sexual assault.

Schaefer said he was excited to share a story that touches om “important, topical issues.”

“Many members of the community will relate to themes in the show. Theater gives us all an opportunity to process and understand real life issues in a moving way. Ultimately, the principal message of the show is a positive one – we have the power to heal and grow when we’re willing to confront difficulties,” he said.

“Jagged Little Pill” will run from May 29 through June 12. Before its cancellation, Hunchback had been scheduled to run an extra week over the same time beginning on May 15.

The Civic faced criticism following an announcement of a predominately white cast in its production of “Hunchback.” Several performers of color who were not cast called out Civic for what they saw as a pattern of Black and Brown exclusion .

Based on the Disney animated film derived from Victor Hugo’s novel, “Hunchback” tells about the risk the Romani people face of being driven out of Paris because they are “gypsies” – a term that can be used as a slur. Themes of racism and exclusion are central to the story .

Following criticism, the Civic initially postponed Hunchback and then cancelled the show after a public forum. At that forum, the theater promised to expand its board to create more positions for people of color and to slow the pace of its auditions to allow more careful consideration.

“Jagged Little Pill” will be the theater’s first test of these commitments. Two of the main characters of the piece are Frankie and Jo, teenage friends navigating life under the thumb of their suburban parents. Frankie is a Black girl adopted into a white family, while Jo is nonbinary.

The audition notice states the theater will “actively encourage Black performers to audition” for the character of Frankie and for “transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive performers” to audition for Jo. The original production faced its own casting controversy on Broadway when someone who was not transgender was cast as Jo.

Auditions for the musical will take place between April 18 and April 21. A “casting liaison” will be added to the process to “support a thoughtful and accountable casting process,” Shaefer said.

“We are redesigning auditions with a focus on clarity, communication, and care, both in how expectations are set and how the process is run. That includes sharing more information about the demands of the show, the content, and the level of commitment required, as well as creating an environment where performers feel more respected and supported as they engage with the material,” he said.

A more formal casting policy will be implemented for the next season, but auditions for “Jagged Little Pill” will be “putting new practices into place,” he added.

“This is part of a larger shift toward more intentional and equitable practices, and while the formal policy is still in development, this process is an important step in that direction,” he said.

The production has also added an “intimacy director” who guides all material involving sensitive content.

“That work is structured, consent-driven, and grounded in clear communication and respect for boundaries. More broadly, we’re committed to building a rehearsal room that is thoughtful and collaborative. One where actors feel safe to engage with the material, ask questions and take care of themselves and each other,” Shaefer said.