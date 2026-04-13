Sing a song of taxes: A musical tribute to 1040s and Uncle Sam

“Well the bite keeps a-getting bigger and the paycheck’s a-getting small / You know the IRS ain’t gonna rest until they think they’ve got it all,” lamented Johnny Paycheck, in his 1978 tune, “Me and the I.R.S.” (Cynthia Reugh/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Cynthia Reugh For The Spokesman-Review

According to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, the average person spends 13 hours and $290 in out-of-pocket costs preparing and filing a Form 1040 return. For the typical Joe, dealing with federal income taxes is more of a yearly headache than anything else. But, when a pop-rock artist hits gold, you can bet your bottom dollar Uncle Sam will be knocking on that recording studio door with hands outstretched when tax day rolls around.

Musicians have been singing the tax blues for decades.

“Well the bite keeps a-getting bigger and the paycheck’s a-getting small/ You know the IRS ain’t gonna rest until they think they’ve got it all,” lamented Johnny Paycheck in his 1978 tune, “Me and the I.R.S.”

The musical landscape is littered with lyrics of taxation.

“There goes that bracelet for her arm. There goes that new fence for my farm. There goes that brand new Pontiac. There goes the shirt right off my back,” grumbled Johnny Cash, in his 1978 song, “After Taxes.”

In a 1993 tune titled, “1040 Blues,” Robert Cray groused, “Worried? You betcha. Discouraged? I don’t know. Every time I see a 1040, out of my pocket it goes.”

While complaints about Uncle Sam aren’t likely to resonate with young music listeners, these tunes about tough financial times are certain to strike a resounding chord with adults who foot the household bills.

“I think part of it is just the relatability more than anything,” said Spokane 4000 Holes Record Store owner, Isaac Robbins. “One of the first things that kind of comes to mind is a song called, ‘Taxman.’ Really, the Beatles were seen as gods. They still wanted to write as if they were (ordinary) people.

“We’re still paying taxes. We’re still having to do all of these different things just like everybody else.”

Penned by George Harrison, “Taxman,” was the first cut on the 1966 Beatles album, “Revolver.”

“If you drive a car, I’ll tax the street. If you try to sit, I’ll tax your seat. If you get too cold, I’ll tax the heat. If you take a walk, I’ll tax your feet,” the boys quipped.

According to beatlesbible.com, Harrison wrote the tune to protest a supertax system which had the band members dishing out nearly 90% of their earnings to the United Kingdom Treasury.

“Money and taxes are the two things you can relate to, no matter what,” Robbins said.

Money. Money. Money.

What to do with that taxable loot? You could bury it in the backyard. It’s an idea Pink Floyd seemed to entertain with the lyrics, “Grab that cash with both hands and make a stash,” in the blockbuster hit, “Money,” from their 1973 album, “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

“Spend it while you can, money’s contraband. You can’t take it with you when you go,” sang Jimmy Buffett in his 1989 tune, “Carnival World.”

In a 2011 song, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings even pondered: “What If We All Stopped Paying Taxes?”

That didn’t work out so well for Willie Nelson.

Back in 1990, the legendary country crooner found himself drowning in unpaid tax debt. The IRS seized his assets. According to history.com, with interest and penalties, Nelson owed the U.S. Department of the Treasury more than $16 million. He later struck a deal with Uncle Sam and released an album titled, “The IRS Tapes: Who’ll Buy My Memories?” in an effort to pay off that hefty balance. Proceeds barely nicked the monstrous tax bill, but Nelson will forever be credited for the brilliant scheme.

Songs about the IRS aren’t all gloom and doom.

The earliest tax-related tune I uncovered was a propaganda piece titled, “I Paid My Income Tax Today.” The chipper number was released in 1942 to facilitate U.S. income tax collection efforts for World War II. Composed by Irving Berlin, in a popular version, Gene Autry sang, “I said to my Uncle Sam, old man taxes here I am and he was glad to see me … I never felt so proud before, to be right there with millions more who paid their income tax today. I’m squared up with the USA.”

If you do find yourself rock and rolling in taxable income during this 1040 homestretch, remember: Misery loves company. Robbins would be happy to connect you with a few songs of support to help make that check-writing experience a bit less, well, taxing. Tunes this classic are best enjoyed on an equally-retro format.

“I have CDs. I have vinyl. I have cassette tapes. I have a limited amount of 8-tracks,” Robbins said.

Don’t delay, the tax man cometh.

Cynthia Reugh can be reached at cynthia13048@gmail.com