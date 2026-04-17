Drone maker AEVEX valued at $2.6 billion as shares rise in NYSE debut

A sign displays the logo for defense contractor AEVEX during the company’s IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 17, 2026. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

By Pragyan Kalita and Pritam Biswas Reuters

Drone maker AEVEX’s shares jumped 15% in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, signaling growing investor appetite for defense-linked businesses as governments ramp up military spending amid persisting geopolitical tensions.

Modern warfare is being reshaped by the rise of unmanned drones, eclipsing conventional weapons in conflicts ranging from Ukraine’s fight against Russia to wars across the Middle East.

Shares of the private equity-backed firm opened at $23.01 apiece, higher than the offer price of $20, giving it a valuation of $2.57 billion. Companies such as AEVEX are now finding a more receptive audience among institutional investors, who are looking to hedge against global instability.

The Solana Beach, California-based company sold 16 million shares to raise $320 million in its U.S. initial public offering on Thursday.

AEVEX provides airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance offerings to the U.S. government and its allied forces.

The company has two operating segments – tactical systems, which builds autonomous defense technologies and contributes about 75% of its total revenue, and global solutions that provides aircraft modification and engineering support across manned and unmanned platforms.

“Over $50 billion was requested for unmanned autonomous systems (in the Department of Defense’s FY2027 spending proposal), and that’s absolutely in the sweet spot of the systems and capabilities we provide,” AEVEX CEO Roger Wells said in an interview with Reuters.

The U.S. government accounted for 78% of AEVEX’s revenue in 2025, and any cuts or delays in U.S. or foreign government budgets could materially affect its revenue.

AEVEX adds to the ranks of publicly traded unmanned aerial system makers, including Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and AeroVironment, as well as competes with private companies such as Anduril Industries and Shield AI.

Wells said the company remains focused on its core defense business and supporting customers through new technologies, but it would look to expand selectively into adjacent markets over time that offer growth opportunities.