Most skiers have heard of Warren Miller. A new exhibit explores what you didn’t know.

By John Meyer Denver Post

VAIL, Colo. – Most avid skiers and snowboarders know Warren Miller invented the ski film genre more than seven decades ago, cranking out annual films dedicated to the proposition that “a pair of skis (is) the ultimate transformation to freedom.” Generations of ski families flocked to his films every fall to get revved up for a new ski season and laugh at his cornball humor.

Other aspects of Miller’s amazing life are less well known. As he embarked on his film career, for example, the native of Hollywood, California, took inspiration from Walt Disney, who had lived on Miller’s newspaper route during the depression when Warren was 11 years old. And, while serving in the Navy in the South Pacific during World War II, his submarine chaser sank near Guadalcanal during a tropical cyclone, but he led the crew’s evacuation to a rescue ship.

Those fascinating nuggets and many others are captured in a new exhibit, “Warren Miller: Freedom Found,” at the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail. The collection was unveiled recently with artifacts, informational panels, artwork, posters and a pamphlet with more details from his pioneering career. The museum, where admission is free, is located at the Vail Transportation Center in Vail Village.

For much of his career, Miller lived in Hermosa Beach, California, where he enjoyed surfing, but he lived in Vail for about a dozen years and wrote a regular column for the Vail Daily. That column was eventually syndicated to dozens of other newspapers.

“He was the first filmmaker that created the stoke film genre,” said Jen Mason, executive director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. “It was the beginning of winter, and it got you excited to go skiing, all over the country. (The exhibit) really is important to the entire ski industry in the United States.

“But for us in Colorado and in Vail,” Mason added, “the fact that he lived in Vail and he was such a part of our community, it’s so important that we’re finally recognizing his contribution.”

Maybe the most treasured piece in the exhibit is a 16-millimeter three-lens turret Bell & Howell movie camera, circa 1947. Mason said they believe it was the first or second camera he used in making ski films. The first film, called “Deep and Light,” came out in 1950.

Other artifacts include Miller’s ski climbing skins (dated 1947) and a ski waxing kit, a leather ski boot circa 1950, a darkroom timer, film reels and five lithographs of Miller’s artwork.

Miller sold the company to his son Kurt in 1988, but he continued to narrate films until 2004. He died in 2018 and is a member of the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame. The pamphlet for the Vail exhibit includes a QR code linked to Miller’s Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame video.

“Warren brought the thrill of skiing to the masses with humor, heart and breathtaking cinematography,” narrator Jonny Mosely explains in the hall of fame video, “turning winter sports into a shared cultural experience.”

Colorado ski filmmaker Chris Anthony appeared in many of Miller’s films and served as master of ceremonies on Miller film tours for many years, having grown up as a fan in Denver.

“My first encounter was at City Park at the Phipps Auditorium, where Warren (brought) his film every fall,” Anthony said this week from Kitzbuehel, Austria, where he is working on multiple ski-related projects. “He would do everything – run it, narrate it, control the music and even the lights from the side of the stage at a little desk. There was always an intermission when they would change reels, and he would have kids on stage. I got to be one of those kids.”

Years later, Anthony got a phone call from Warren Miller Entertainment, inviting him to ski in a scene that would be shot in France.

“That started my 28-year run of skiing in the annual Warren Miller film, as well as other Warren Miller Productions,” Anthony said. “In my honest opinion, Warren Miller is the most influential person to have impacted the ski industry in the United States. There really has never been a proper tribute or monument built to him, so I am happy that the Colorado Snowsports Museum has put together this exhibit. The life that Warren Miller led was beyond amazing.”

Miller’s Hall of Fame video includes a tribute to the snowsports museum now celebrating its golden anniversary.

“The museum, in my opinion, rightly belongs here, and with the current state of the art for ski equipment, it’s really revealing to come in here and see what it used to be like,” Miller said in that video. “Anybody who comes to this part of the world who is the least bit interested in skiing and doesn’t stop by – see what they have on display so they can learn more about their heritage, and what a wonderful time they have because of these pioneers – I think they’re really missing a bet.”