On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Kansas Speedway FS1
Noon: AMA Supercross: Cleveland NBC
1 p.m.: IMSA SportsCar: Long Beach NBC
3:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Long Beach qualifying FS1
4 p.m.: NASCAR O’Reilly Series: Kansas Lottery 300 KSKN
Baseball, college
9 a.m.: Auburn at Florida ESPN2
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN+
4 p.m.: Georgia State at Coastal Carolina ESPNU
6:05 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV MW Network
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Chi. Cubs MLB Network
1:05 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Athletics MLB Network
4:15 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Fox 28
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Toronto at Cleveland Prime Video
12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver Prime Video
3 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Prime Video
5:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers ABC
Football, UFL
9:30 a.m.: St. Louis at D.C. ABC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: RBC Heritage Golf
10:30 a.m.: LIV Golf: Mexico City Fox 28
Noon: RBC Heritage continued CBS
Noon: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf
1 p.m.: LIV Mexico City continued FS1
3:30 p.m.: LPGA: LA Championship Golf
Gymnastics, college
1 p.m.: Women’s NCAA Championship finals ABC
4 p.m.: Men’s NCAA Championship finals ESPN2
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
Noon: Ottawa at Carolina ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas ESPN
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh ESPN
Horse racing
11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Duke ESPNU
11 a.m.: Maryland at Johns Hopkins ESPNU
Soccer, men’s club
6:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at TSG ESPN2
7 a.m.: EPL: AFC Bournemouth at Newcastle United USA
6:30 p.m.: MLS: St. Louis City at Seattle Apple TV
8 p.m.: Liga MX: Toluca at America CBS Sports
Soccer, women’s international
7 a.m.: WC qualifying: Ukraine at Spain CBS Sports
Softball, college
Noon: Arizona at Oklahoma State ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
6:05 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
4:15 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
5:10 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change