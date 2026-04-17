The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Kansas Speedway FS1

Noon: AMA Supercross: Cleveland NBC

1 p.m.: IMSA SportsCar: Long Beach NBC

3:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Long Beach qualifying FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR O’Reilly Series: Kansas Lottery 300 KSKN

Baseball, college

9 a.m.: Auburn at Florida ESPN2

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN+

4 p.m.: Georgia State at Coastal Carolina ESPNU

6:05 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV MW Network

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Chi. Cubs MLB Network

1:05 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Athletics MLB Network

4:15 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Fox 28

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Toronto at Cleveland Prime Video

12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver Prime Video

3 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Prime Video

5:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers ABC

Football, UFL

9:30 a.m.: St. Louis at D.C. ABC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: RBC Heritage Golf

10:30 a.m.: LIV Golf: Mexico City Fox 28

Noon: RBC Heritage continued CBS

Noon: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf

1 p.m.: LIV Mexico City continued FS1

3:30 p.m.: LPGA: LA Championship Golf

Gymnastics, college

1 p.m.: Women’s NCAA Championship finals ABC

4 p.m.: Men’s NCAA Championship finals ESPN2

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

Noon: Ottawa at Carolina ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas ESPN

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh ESPN

Horse racing

11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Duke ESPNU

11 a.m.: Maryland at Johns Hopkins ESPNU

Soccer, men’s club

6:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at TSG ESPN2

7 a.m.: EPL: AFC Bournemouth at Newcastle United USA

6:30 p.m.: MLS: St. Louis City at Seattle Apple TV

8 p.m.: Liga MX: Toluca at America CBS Sports

Soccer, women’s international

7 a.m.: WC qualifying: Ukraine at Spain CBS Sports

Softball, college

Noon: Arizona at Oklahoma State ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

6:05 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

4:15 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

5:10 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change